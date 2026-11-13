Labour Faces Backlash Over £85bn Tax Hike Projections By 2032

The Office for Budget Responsibility reveals Labour's tax plans add £85bn to public burden by 2032. Rachel Reeves and John Healey defend record as Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith claims citizens face crushing costs.

The Labour Party is facing intense scrutiny following new projections that its fiscal policies will add nearly £85 billion to the nation's tax burden by the 2031-32 financial year. These estimates, derived from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility, highlight the cumulative impact of decisions made by Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Secretary of State for Work and Pensions John Healey.

Core Details Of The Treasury Score

The Office for Budget Responsibility maintains a comprehensive database of tax measures that have been scored since fiscal events began in 1970. The latest update covers the most recent fiscal package announced by the government, providing a clear view of the net revenue-raising measures. The watchdog calculated that the changes introduced in the latest Budget would add a net £7.52 billion annually to taxes by the end of the forecast period.

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These recent revenue-raising measures include increased levies on income generated from savings and property investments. However, the temporary extra charge applied to banks was not included in the long-term score because it is scheduled to lapse by 2031-32. The Office for Budget Responsibility adjusts all figures in line with nominal GDP growth throughout the years leading up to the forecast horizon.

Comparative Historical Tax Data

The latest £7.52 billion annual increase appears relatively small when compared to the initial impact of Chancellor Rachel Reeves' Autumn 2024 package. That earlier fiscal event was initially estimated to raise £44.57 billion in net revenue. This figure placed it marginally smaller than the record-breaking tax raid enacted by Norman Lamont in the Spring of 1993, which is now scored at £45.66 billion.

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The slight reordering of the historical record is attributed to GDP revisions made in recent years, which have affected the inflation-adjusted measures for the 1993 event more significantly than the more recent 2024 policies. The total £85 billion projection combines these major packages with subsequent adjustments, including a substantial increase in national insurance contributions for employers and the extension of the freeze on tax thresholds for an additional three years.

Political Reaction And Stakeholder Positions

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has remained defiant regarding her fiscal record, insisting that she was required to rebuild public finances after inheriting a weakened economy. She argues that her administration has successfully fixed the foundations of the economy, even as the overall tax burden is projected to reach a record high of 38.6 percent of GDP by 2031-32.

Opposition critics have seized on the Office for Budget Responsibility data to attack the government's approach to public finance. Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith stated that Labour promised not to raise taxes on working people, yet the official figures demonstrate a crushing £85 billion addition to the tax load. He argued that the rising cost of living is a direct consequence of these tax increases, which disproportionately affect ordinary families.

Real World Impact On Consumers And Markets

The projected increase in the tax-to-GDP ratio to 38.6 percent represents an unheralded high for the United Kingdom, signaling a significant shift in the economic landscape for households and businesses. The specific measures, such as the national insurance raid on employers and the extension of the tax threshold freeze, are designed to raise substantial revenue but may impact disposable income and corporate profit margins.

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While the Office for Budget Responsibility notes that these figures do not account for measures that raise more or less than anticipated, they provide the best available indication of the scale of fiscal packages announced by Chancellors since the watchdog's creation in 2010. The data underscores the magnitude of the financial adjustments required by the Labour government as it seeks to balance its books over the coming decade.