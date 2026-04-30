Labour Faces Catastrophic Local Election Losses Amid Reform and Green Surge

Labour is bracing for a devastating defeat in next week's local elections, with projections indicating the party could lose nearly three-quarters of its seats. Pollster Robert Hayward warns of a 'pincer movement' from Reform UK and the Greens, while internal tensions grow over Keir Starmer's leadership. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are also expected to suffer significant losses, with Reform UK and the Greens set to make major gains.

Labour is facing a potential electoral disaster in next week's local elections , with projections suggesting the party could lose nearly three-quarters of the seats it is defending.

Pollster Robert Hayward has warned that Labour is caught in a 'pincer movement' between Reform UK and the Green Party, which could result in the loss of up to 1,850 seats when voters go to the polls on 7 May. This scale of defeat would far exceed Labour's internal expectations and could intensify calls for Keir Starmer's leadership to be challenged.

A senior Cabinet minister recently told the Sunday Times that losses of 1,500 seats would trigger a leadership crisis, stating that such a result would cause a 'collective nervous breakdown' among colleagues. However, Lord Hayward, a prominent pollster, believes Labour is underestimating the severity of the threat it faces. He told the Mail that the party's predictions of a nervous breakdown at 1,500 losses are overly optimistic, as all indicators point to an even worse outcome.

He emphasized that no government has ever faced such a dual challenge from parties appealing to vastly different voter bases, and Labour appears unprepared to counter either. The only people not featuring Keir Starmer on their campaign materials, he noted, are Labour themselves. The growing unease within Labour was further highlighted by Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who suggested that the party must take a 'different course' after the elections.

Burnham acknowledged public frustration with politics and politicians, stating that people are right to feel that the system is broken. He also hinted at a potential return to Westminster, despite being blocked by Starmer earlier this year, saying he would not rule out seeking a parliamentary seat in the future.

Last year, Labour lost around two-thirds of the seats it was defending, and a loss of 1,850 seats this time would represent nearly three-quarters of the 2,558 seats up for grabs, indicating that the party's fortunes are worsening. Meanwhile, the Conservatives are also expected to suffer significant losses, with projections suggesting they could lose around 600 of the 1,362 seats they are defending.

While this would be an improvement over last year's two-thirds loss, it still represents a major setback for the party, which is struggling to recover from its crushing defeat in the 2024 general election. Reform UK is poised to be the biggest winner, with Nigel Farage's party forecast to gain around 1,550 seats across the country, marking a dramatic rise from its current standing.

Farage has predicted sweeping victories against Labour in the North East, Yorkshire, and the Midlands, as well as gains in traditionally Conservative areas in the south, such as Sussex and Essex. The Green Party, which currently holds 140 seats, could see its representation increase by 500, as new leader Zack Polanski's populist message resonates with left-wing voters in metropolitan areas like inner London.

Independents are also expected to see their numbers triple, from 126 seats to 376, reflecting a broader trend of voter disillusionment with established parties





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