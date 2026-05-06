Labour Faces Historic Defeat in Wales as Plaid and Reform Surge in Senedd Polls

A comprehensive YouGov poll suggests Labour could suffer its worst-ever result in Wales, with Plaid Cymru and Reform UK poised to make significant gains in the Senedd elections. The projections indicate a dramatic shift in Welsh politics, potentially ending Labour's nearly 30-year dominance since devolution.

Labour is facing a historic defeat in Wales , with projections indicating a catastrophic loss of support in the upcoming Senedd elections. According to a comprehensive YouGov poll, the party could see its seat count plummet to just 12 out of 96, a staggering two-thirds decline from its general election performance.

This dramatic shift in voter sentiment appears to be benefiting Plaid Cymru and Reform UK, with the nationalists projected to secure 43 seats and Nigel Farage's party 34. Such an outcome would mark a seismic shift in Welsh politics, ending Labour's nearly 30-year dominance since devolution. The party has maintained its position as the leading force in Wales since 1922, long before universal suffrage was introduced, making this potential defeat particularly significant.

Welsh Labour leader Baroness Morgan, who has been openly critical of Sir Keir Starmer, may herself fail to secure a seat, highlighting the depth of the party's crisis. The YouGov poll, conducted using the sophisticated MRP method that maps voter characteristics to local demographics, suggests that while Labour might still form a government, Plaid Cymru would come very close to an outright majority. The nationalists have strengthened their position since mid-April, when they were tied with Reform at 29% support.

Plaid is now projected to hold 33% of the vote share, compared to Reform's 29%. YouGov cautioned that the D'Hondt voting system used in Wales is highly sensitive to small shifts in voter preference, meaning a range of outcomes remains possible. As the election approaches, a blame game has already begun within Labour ranks.

Sir Keir Starmer has made a desperate final appeal to voters, urging them to reject the 'politics of anger' as he braces for potentially disastrous results across Britain. His close ally, Pat McFadden, has been deployed to media outlets to emphasize that Starmer will resist any leadership challenges.

However, Welsh Labour chief Baroness Morgan has admitted that the prime minister's unpopularity is a significant issue on the campaign trail. She acknowledged that the public appears eager to 'pick a fight' with Starmer, potentially leading to Labour's first loss of control in the Senedd since devolution. The YouGov projections suggest that even in this dire scenario, Labour might still cling to power, but with Plaid Cymru just short of an outright majority.

This political earthquake would reshape Welsh politics, ending Labour's long-standing dominance and forcing the party to confront its deepening crisis





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Wales Senedd Elections Plaid Cymru Reform UK

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Best place in the UK to see rare birds is just 2 hours from WalesWildlife experts reveal the top UK destinations for spotting Atlantic puffins, grey seals, red squirrels and curlews.

Read more »

London Mega-Poll Signals Labour Under Siege as Greens and Reform SurgeA new poll reveals Labour's support has collapsed in London, with significant gains for the Green Party and Reform UK, potentially reshaping the city's political landscape.

Read more »

Concern over proposed waste composting site on Shropshire-Wales borderWaste firm Veolia applies to turn a site in Fenn's Bank, Wrexham, into a composting facility.

Read more »

UK Local Elections 2024: Labour Faces Challenges Across England, Wales and ScotlandUpcoming local elections in England, Wales and Scotland present significant challenges for the Labour Party, with potential losses in Wales and London, and the possibility of an independence push in Scotland. Reform UK is also gaining ground, particularly in England.

Read more »

Coventry, birthplace of Reform UK and Greens, to deliver verdict on LabourReform UK and the Green Party have many differences, but they do share their birthplace.

Read more »

Leigh Halfpenny: Wales full-back legend announces rugby retirementWales full-back Leigh Halfpenny announces he will retire at the end of the season.

Read more »