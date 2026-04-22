Labour Faces Major Losses in London Local Elections, Poll Predicts

A new YouGov poll indicates significant losses for Labour in the upcoming London local elections, with the Green Party and Reform UK poised for major gains. The results suggest Labour's worst London performance in 50 years.

Keir Starmer 's Labour Party is facing potentially significant losses in the upcoming local elections , particularly in London , according to a recent YouGov poll. The model predicts a major breakthrough for both the Green Party and Reform UK, challenging Labour's long-held dominance in the capital.

The Greens are projected to secure the highest vote share in four London councils – Hackney, Lambeth, Lewisham, and Waltham Forest – all traditionally Labour strongholds. Reform UK is anticipated to lead in three boroughs: Barking and Dagenham, Bromley, and Havering. This forecast suggests Labour is on track for its worst London result in half a century, winning the highest vote share in only 15 councils, a decrease of six compared to the 2022 elections.

The political landscape appears increasingly fragmented, with all five major English parties – Labour, Conservatives, Liberal Democrats, Greens, and Reform UK – expected to achieve double-digit vote shares. While Labour is still projected to receive the most votes overall in London, their support has dropped significantly to around 26%, a 16-percentage-point decline since 2022. The Conservatives are also experiencing a decrease, falling nine points to 17%.

The Greens are the biggest winners, surging to 22% (up 10 points), and Reform UK has seen a dramatic rise from near zero to 14%. This shift in voter preference is attributed to a desire for change and concerns about the cost of living. The poll also indicates that half of London's 32 borough councils are expected to be closely contested, either 'very close' or 'super close'.

Beyond London, elections are also scheduled for the Scottish Parliament and Welsh Senedd, adding to the potential for a challenging month for Labour. The results are expected to reflect widespread dissatisfaction with the current political climate. YouGov's head of elections, Patrick English, highlights the fragmentation of the vote, noting that even small changes in voting intention could significantly alter the outcome.

A separate Ipsos UK poll reinforces these findings, suggesting a potential 'sea of Green' in London, with 49% of voters considering supporting the Green Party. This poll also shows Labour support at 44%, with the Liberal Democrats at 35%, independents at 28%, and Reform UK at 16%. The combination of these polls paints a picture of a highly unpredictable election, with Labour facing a serious threat to its traditional support base and the potential for significant gains by smaller parties





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