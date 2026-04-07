Labour Faces Major Setback in Local Elections: Reform UK and Greens Pose Strong Threat

Labour is predicted to suffer heavy losses in the upcoming local elections in England, with Reform UK and the Green Party emerging as strong contenders. Experts forecast the loss of potentially thousands of council seats for the party, highlighting a significant shift in the British political landscape.

The Labour Party is anticipating significant losses in the upcoming local elections in England, a situation that has become increasingly clear as polling experts analyze the political landscape. Despite some signs of improved internal stability under Sir Keir Starmer, the party is facing a challenging electoral environment, with predictions of substantial seat losses across various councils. Experts are forecasting a considerable decline in Labour’s representation at the local level.

The primary threats to Labour's traditional dominance appear to be Reform UK, which is expected to make substantial gains, potentially picking up hundreds, if not thousands, of council seats, and the Green Party, which is also predicted to increase its presence at the expense of the ruling party. The prevailing opinion among political analysts and academics is that this election could represent a pivotal shift in the British political landscape, potentially marking a significant decline for the Labour Party and a rise of newer, alternative parties. According to various polls, Reform UK has been leading the polls for over a year and the Green Party is in second place. This indicates a profound dissatisfaction among voters with the traditional two-party system, which is reflected in the fragmentation of the political landscape. The challenge for Labour is made even more difficult by the fact that the two main parties are currently scoring below 20 percent in national opinion polls. The current political environment is described by political experts as a 'valley of electoral death' for the Labour Party





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Local Elections Reform UK Green Party Political Analysis

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Poll Reveals Unprecedented Three-Way Tie: Conservatives, Reform, and Greens Neck-and-NeckA recent poll shows an unprecedented three-way tie between the Conservatives, Reform UK, and the Green Party, with Labour trailing. The findings highlight shifting allegiances and potential for pre-election alliances and also touch upon public sentiment regarding the US-Iran conflict. Kemi Badenoch's leadership is bolstered, while Nigel Farage faces challenges.

Read more »

Major airline adds two 'new' destinations and extra services for major tourist hotspotThe airline will be reopening flights to one popular destination two decades after its last flight

Read more »

Labour Party Faces Backbench Revolt Over North Sea Energy PolicyA growing number of Labour MPs are calling on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to soften the Net Zero agenda and allow fresh exploration of North Sea oil and gas to tackle the cost of living. This comes amid rising energy prices and public pressure.

Read more »

Labour Party Divided: Ministers and MPs Clash Over Immigration ReformA split within the Labour Party emerges as some ministers and backbench MPs work to dilute Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's proposed immigration reforms. The reforms, aimed at addressing the electoral threat from Reform UK, face opposition due to their retrospective application of new rules regarding indefinite leave to remain. The report details secret discussions, criticisms from prominent figures, and a potential symbolic vote, highlighting the complex internal dynamics surrounding immigration policy.

Read more »

Labour on course for 'pasting' in May elections - with Reform its biggest threatThe traditional Labour stronghold of London is crumbling with the Greens set to make major gains in the capital and other parties also keen to advance

Read more »

Labour Faces Scrutiny Over Defence Readiness Bill Delay Amidst Global TensionsThe Labour Party is under fire for delaying the Defence Readiness Bill, raising concerns about the UK's preparedness in a world marked by escalating conflicts and actions by other European nations to bolster their military capabilities. Critics warn the delay could harm the UK's security.

Read more »