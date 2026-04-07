Labour Faces Pressure to Reconsider North Sea Drilling Amidst Energy Crisis

Key trade union backers are urging Labour to allow more North Sea oil and gas drilling, warning of electoral consequences due to the rising energy prices and the party's stance on fossil fuels. This comes amidst internal divisions and calls for a policy shift to address energy security and the cost of living concerns.

Labour faces mounting pressure to reassess its stance on North Sea oil and gas drilling, with key trade union backers warning of electoral consequences if the party doesn't adapt its energy policies. Sharon Graham, the general secretary of Unite, has strongly criticized the Energy Secretary's ban on new oil and gas exploration, labeling it as an act of self-harm.

She argues that Labour's current position on fossil fuels risks exacerbating the party's expected losses in the upcoming local elections across England, Scotland, and Wales. This pressure stems from the ongoing global energy crisis, triggered by events in Iran, which has sent energy prices soaring and intensified concerns about energy security and the cost of living for voters. The call for a policy shift is further amplified by other union leaders, like Gary Smith of the GMB union, who has also advocated for a reconsideration of the party's Net Zero agenda in light of the current circumstances. \The debate within Labour is intensifying as a growing number of party members and key figures voice their support for allowing more North Sea drilling. While some reports suggest that the Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, might be considering approving a project at the Jackdaw gas field off the coast of Aberdeen, his department has dismissed these reports, maintaining that no decisions have been made. However, this has not quelled the growing push for change. Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar and Chancellor Rachel Reeves have publicly expressed their support for drilling at both Jackdaw and the Rosebank oil field, citing the positive impact on jobs and tax revenue. Henry Tufnell, a Labour MP, has initiated a campaign to urge the government to issue new North Sea licenses, emphasizing the importance of domestic energy security and economic benefits. This internal push is fueled by the need to address voter concerns about the cost of living and ensure a reliable energy supply. \Despite the mounting pressure, there is significant resistance to softening the party's stance. Concerns are raised about the environmental impact of increased oil and gas exploration. Some Labour MPs have expressed their opposition to a shift in policy, with over fifty environmentally-minded backbenchers reportedly prepared to challenge any such move. Dale Vince, one of Labour's major donors, has also voiced strong opposition to fresh North Sea exploration, emphasizing the environmental implications. A government spokesperson has echoed these sentiments, arguing that issuing new licenses will not address energy security or reduce consumer bills, as the price of oil and gas is determined by international markets. The spokesperson emphasizes the need for the UK to transition away from fossil fuels to protect itself from price volatility and achieve long-term energy independence. The debate highlights a significant tension within the Labour party between addressing immediate economic and energy security concerns and pursuing its long-term environmental goals. The outcome will likely influence the party's electoral fortunes and shape its approach to energy policy in the years to come





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