Labour Facing Significant Loss of Muslim Vote Over Gaza Stance

A new poll reveals a dramatic decline in Labour's support among British Muslim voters due to dissatisfaction with the party's position on the Israel-Hamas conflict, potentially leading to gains for independent and Green Party candidates in local elections.

A new poll indicates a significant decline in Labour 's support among British Muslim voters in the upcoming local elections . The research, conducted by the Policy Exchange think tank, reveals that a substantial portion of Muslim voters are considering alternatives to Labour , driven by dissatisfaction with the party's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Specifically, three in five would contemplate supporting a pro-Gaza independent candidate to prevent a Labour victory, while nearly half would consider backing the Green Party if it meant sending a message to the government. This shift represents a dramatic change from the 2019 General Election, when Labour secured 80% of the Muslim vote under Jeremy Corbyn. Support has since fallen, estimated at a 20% national decline, and even more pronounced in certain constituencies.

The Gorton and Denton by-election in February, where the Green Party achieved a surprising victory with a 26.4% swing in a constituency with a 28% Muslim population, is seen as an early warning sign of this trend. The Green Party, under Zack Polanski's leadership, has gained considerable traction, now attracting 27% support among Muslim voters, a 10-point increase compared to their general election polling average.

The poll also highlights a growing divergence in perspectives between Muslim voters and the broader British population regarding the Israel-Gaza conflict. Muslim voters are five times more likely than the average Briton to state that their vote will be influenced by this issue, with one in four indicating it will be a determining factor.

Furthermore, the survey reveals concerning views within the Muslim community regarding certain geopolitical actors and sensitive issues. A quarter of British Muslims express a favourable view of Hamas, while a similar proportion hold a favourable opinion of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, despite its anticipated proscription as a terrorist organisation.

Additionally, a significant minority believe violence can be justified in response to perceived insults against Islam. The research also points to potential concerns about perceptions of Jewish influence, with 45% believing Jews have too much power over the media and 39% over Parliament, and 21% admitting to unfavourable feelings towards Jewish people. These findings suggest a complex and evolving political landscape, with significant implications for Labour's electoral prospects.

The Policy Exchange report also raises questions about the integrity of the electoral process, noting that one-seventh of Muslims surveyed reported having their postal votes collected by campaigners – a practice illegal since 2022, and nearly double the rate among general voters. Dr Rakib Ehsan, the report's lead author, warns that Labour is likely to be 'punished' by Muslim voters in the local elections, anticipating gains for independent candidates in cities like Birmingham and Blackburn, as well as London boroughs such as Newham.

He emphasizes the fundamental differences between the general population and British Muslims in areas with ongoing integration challenges, particularly regarding the prioritization of the Israel-Gaza conflict as a voting issue. The survey encompassed over 1,000 British Muslim voters across key regions including Greater London, the West Midlands, Greater Manchester, West Yorkshire, and parts of Lancashire, South Yorkshire, and Merseyside, providing a broad representation of the community's views.

The data underscores a significant shift in political allegiance and highlights the need for a nuanced understanding of the factors influencing Muslim voters' decisions





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Labour Muslim Voters Israel-Hamas Local Elections Policy Exchange Green Party Zack Polanski Gaza Jeremy Corbyn Keir Starmer

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