Labour Figures Backed Russell Brand Despite Abuse Allegations

Andy Burnham and Ed Miliband courted Russell Brand for political support before his conviction, ignoring his history of misogyny and sexual misconduct.

Senior Labour politicians, including Andy Burnham and Ed Miliband, actively engaged with Russell Brand during his peak media influence, overlooking his documented history of misogyny and sexual misconduct. This controversial alliance persisted despite Brand's own admissions in his 2007 memoir, My Booky Wook, where he detailed a victims list of women he had wronged through sexual addiction. Labour leaders prioritized Brand's anti-establishment persona and his ability to attract younger voters over these ethical concerns.

Brand's History of Misogyny Ignored

Russell Brand faced significant public scrutiny long before his recent conviction, particularly following the 2008 Sachsgate scandal. In that incident, Brand left voicemails on the line of Fawlty Towers actor Andrew Sachs, boastfully claiming he had slept with the actor's granddaughter. Despite this incident and the explicit nature of his memoir, prominent left-wing figures continued to defend and collaborate with him. The Guardian even serialized parts of his book and questioned whether Brand could win the general election for Labour, with columnist Owen Jones asserting that Russell Brand mattered in the political discourse.

Also read Russell Brand convicted of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court

Andy Burnham's Public Defense of Brand

Andy Burnham, then shadow health secretary, publicly championed Brand despite media accusations of hypocrisy regarding Brand's housing arrangements. In 2014, The Sun newspaper criticized Brand for renting a luxury London home through a British Virgin Islands-registered company while simultaneously criticizing tax avoidance. Mr Burnham responded by tweeting his support, describing the media campaign as depressing and praising Brand for using his celebrity status to help others. He also linked to a controversial Guardian article by Brand about Margaret Thatcher, calling it the best thing ever written by a West Ham fan, a post made in 2013, well before Brand's recent legal issues.

Miliband's Strategic Election Campaign Move

Ed Miliband arranged an interview with Russell Brand on his YouTube channel just nine days before the 2015 general election. This decision was orchestrated by Lucy Powell, who served as Mr Miliband's chief of staff at the time and is now the Education Secretary. Mr Miliband agreed to appear in his £2 million penthouse to appeal to younger voters, a strategy aimed at counteracting poor polling numbers and the embarrassing EdStone pledge error. At the time, Mr Miliband was aware of Brand's past, including his indecent exposure charge and the Sachsgate controversy, yet proceeded with the high-profile engagement to capture the youth vote.

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Political Justification for Supporting Brand

Supporters within the Labour Party defended their engagement with Russell Brand by highlighting his reach and perceived authenticity with disaffected voters. Alastair Campbell, former communications director for Tony Blair, congratulated Mr Miliband on the interview, arguing that Russell Brand's influence outweighed negative coverage from tabloids. Mr Miliband stated that while he disagreed with some of Brand's messages, the comedian articulated frustrations that many people felt about politics not speaking to them. Brand himself described the interview as very interesting, noting it showed Mr Miliband understood modern media dynamics.

Post-Conviction Reassessment and Legacy

Following the court proceedings that led to Russell Brand being found guilty of rape and three sexual assaults, Labour sources have pointed out that Mr Burnham's supportive comments were made more than a decade prior. The politician's team emphasized that these interactions occurred when Brand was not yet convicted of serious criminal offenses. Despite the passage of time and the severity of the recent verdict, the record shows that key Labour figures invested political capital in a personality whose behavior towards women was well-documented in his own writings and public scandals.