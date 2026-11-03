Labour Government Expected to Weaken Tough Immigration Rules Amidst Internal Power Struggle

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is poised to significantly dilute controversial plans to extend residency requirements for low-skilled migrants, following strong opposition from senior Labour figures including Angela Rayner. The decision reflects a major policy pivot driven by internal party pressure and concerns over the economic impact on public services and taxpayers.

Significant shifts in the United Kingdom's immigration landscape are anticipated following intense internal conflict within the ruling Labour Party. The original proposals put forward by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, which aimed to drastically extend the waiting periods for low-skilled foreign migrants to obtain settled status, are expected to be substantially weakened in an official statement to the House of Commons on Monday afternoon.

This decision marks a notable retreat for the Home Secretary, who had previously warned that failing to implement her strict blueprint would impose a ten billion pound burden on the taxpayer. She had also articulated strong concerns that diluting these rules would further strain essential public services, including housing and healthcare, and argued that such a move would be fundamentally unfair to society.

Also read Shabana Mahmood expected to water down immigration crackdown after Labour backlash

Labour Left Wing Blocks Immigration Plan

However, the intensity of the backlash from the party's left wing has compelled a reconsideration of the policy. Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh, both voiced significant opposition to the initial plan, with Rayner characterizing the proposals as un-British during her time as a backbencher. Now a senior cabinet member, her influence is widely seen as pivotal in forcing this change.

The upcoming statement is expected to detail the full extent of this capitulation, which will redefine how foreign nationals can transition from temporary residency to permanent settlement in the UK. The core of the dispute centered on the duration required for individuals to qualify for Indefinite Leave to Remain, commonly referred to as settled status, which grants access to the full range of welfare benefits and eventually citizenship.

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Under the original blueprint, this period would have doubled from the current five years to a baseline of ten years. For those who had claimed welfare benefits for up to twelve months, the wait would have extended to fifteen years, and over twelve months to twenty years. Migrants who entered the country illegally were set to face a twenty-five-year wait.

Care Sector Workers Face Strict Rules

While the plan included provisions for faster routes for senior public sector workers like doctors and nurses, it was criticized for disproportionately affecting low-wage workers, particularly those in the care sector. The government estimated that between 1.3 million and 2.2 million foreign nationals were due to qualify for settled status between now and 2030, including a significant number of foreign care workers whose visas had been subject to fraud.

In response to the controversy, Housing Secretary Angela Rayner recently indicated that the revised plan would ensure fairness for foreign workers already contributing to the country, emphasizing a system that balances the interests of current taxpayers with the recognition of contributions made by new arrivals in public services. Political reactions to the anticipated policy reversal have been sharp, with opposition parties seizing on the perceived weakness of the Home Secretary.

Opposition Criticizes Home Secretary Weakness

Chris Philp, the Shadow Home Secretary, stated that Mahmood has effectively surrendered to the open-borders faction within Labour, led by Angela Rayner. He argued that this capitulation allows hundreds of thousands of low-wage migrants to remain indefinitely and claim benefits, contradicting earlier warnings about the ten billion pound cost associated with care workers staying permanently. Philp suggested that Mahmood's position is becoming increasingly untenable as she appears to have lost control of immigration policy to her deputy.

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In contrast, the Conservative Party reiterated its stance, proposing a ten-year route to settled status strictly for high-wage workers, arguing that low-wage workers should not be allowed in and those on temporary visas should be required to leave upon expiration. The outcome of this internal party battle will not only shape the immediate future of UK immigration rules but also signal the balance of power within the Labour government as it attempts to address public concerns about migration pressures on public services while maintaining its economic and social commitments to foreign workers.