Labour government led by Andy Burnham in jeopardy as poll suggests Reform UK could be outcompeted

A new poll suggests that Labour could have a significant boost in votes if Andy Burnham wins the Makerfield by-election and faces off against Sir Keir Starmer for the party leadership. The findings will encourage backers of the left-leaning mayor, while Tory MPs and former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg have expressed concerns about endorsing Mr. Burnham and his potential 'rainbow coalition' with the Greens and Lib Dems.

A Labour government led by Andy Burnham could beat Nigel Farage's Reform UK at a general election , according to a new poll. The findings will encourage backers of the left-wing mayor and renew calls to 'unite the Right' to stop a potential coalition of Labour , the Greens, and Lib Dems.

Several Tory MPs have called for a pact with Mr. Farage's party to prevent a split Right-wing vote, while former business secretary Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said it would be 'politically opportunistic' to support Mr. Burnham and help his 'socialist weathervane' agenda. The Labour Party's candidate in the Makerfield by-election, Andy Burnham, has confirmed his candidacy and aims to challenge Sir Keir Starmer in a leadership battle upon successful completion of the by-election. The by-election will take place on 18 June





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Labour Andy Burnham Reform UK General Election Makerfield By-Election Sir Keir Starmer Left-Wing Coalition Conservatives Liberal Democrats Zack Polanski Green Party Mathematician Native Skimmed

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