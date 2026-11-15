Labour Government Spends £52 Million on Migrant Transport Since 2024 Election

Home Office data reveals £52 million spent on taxi and bus services for asylum seekers since Labour won the 2024 election, sparking political fury and criticism over taxpayer costs.

Newly released Home Office data confirms the Labour government has spent more than £52 million on private transport services for asylum seekers in the two years following its victory in the 2024 election. This expenditure, which averages nearly £80,000 daily, covers a wide range of logistical operations including medical appointments and relocation between holding facilities.

Massive Transport Expenditure Revealed

The financial disclosure comes from a Freedom of Information battle that forced the publication of figures previously withheld by the government. In the 2025/26 financial year, excluding March, the Home Office allocated £25.9 million to private hire transport for asylum seekers. This daily average of almost £80,000 represents a significant escalation in spending compared to previous administrations.

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The data indicates a steady increase in costs over recent years. During the 2024/25 financial year, the government spent £26.4 million on these services. This figure marks a 30 percent jump from the £20.1 million recorded in the 2023/24 period. Prior to that, in 2022/23, the expenditure stood at £18.6 million, illustrating a clear upward trajectory in operational costs for migrant logistics.

Political Fury Over Taxpayer Costs

Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp condemned the figures as evidence of an asylum system spiraling out of control. He argued that taxpayers should not be funding the chauffeuring of asylum seekers while ordinary families struggle with high petrol prices and the cost of living crisis. Philp stated that the public is increasingly frustrated by the accommodation of illegal immigrants in expensive hotels, flats, and military sites.

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Zia Yusuf, the home affairs spokesman for Reform UK, echoed these sentiments by highlighting the disparity between British economic hardship and the perceived generosity shown to newcomers. He asserted that British people are struggling to make ends meet while their taxes fund free housing and transport for individuals who entered the country illegally. Yusuf emphasized that Reform UK would reverse this trend by deporting every illegal migrant.

Operational Details and Logistical Scope

The transport budget covers various specific activities essential to the current asylum management framework. Significant portions of the funding are used to ferry individuals to general practitioner and dental appointments. Additionally, the government arranges minibuses for recreational outings and facilitates the movement of migrants between different accommodation sites and processing centers in Kent.

One London taxi driver revealed that his firm completed up to 15 drop-offs daily for asylum seekers, costing the Home Office approximately £1,000 per day. In response to such revelations earlier this year, the government banned the unrestricted use of taxis in February. Despite this ban, reports indicate that taxpayer-funded minibus rides continue for day trips from rural camps to urban centers for shopping and socializing.

Specific Controversies and Future Directions

Controversy has intensified regarding operations at specific sites, including a former military barracks in Crowborough, East Sussex, and an airfield in Wethersfield, Essex. Up to 17 minibuses are deployed daily from these locations to transport migrants to cities like Crawley, Colchester, and Chelmsford. Local Reform councillors have criticized these arrangements as resembling holiday camps, despite officials arguing that moving groups to larger towns benefits surrounding villages.

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Recent decisions have further fueled criticism. Housing Secretary Angela Rayner faced backlash for approving full planning permission for an asylum center housing 1,200 male migrants at a Ministry of Defence site in Piddington, Oxfordshire. Concurrently, briefing documents revealed that housing migrants at Crowborough costs £200 per person per night, exceeding the average hotel rate of £144. A Home Office spokesperson defended the administration, stating that waste is being rooted out and costs have been reduced by over £1 billion since the election.