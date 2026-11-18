Education Secretary Lucy Powell confirms the Government will examine closing a legal loophole allowing adult pornography featuring school uniforms, following a successful campaign by students.

The British Government is set to review existing legislation concerning adult pornography after Education Secretary Lucy Powell announced plans to examine a ban on material featuring adults dressed in school uniforms. This pledge comes in response to a persistent campaign led by students and supported by high-profile advocates who argue that current laws fail to adequately protect children from sexualization.

Legislative Context and Campaign Origins

The discussion centers on a specific gap in the Crime and Policing Act, which received royal assent in April of this year. While this significant piece of legislation prohibits online pornography depicting individuals pretending to be children under the age of sixteen, it explicitly excludes content where the only indicator of youth is the wearing of a school uniform. Critics argue this creates a dangerous 'grey area' that undermines the intent of the law.

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The push for tighter regulations was ignited by a group of four pupils from The Cooper School in Bicester, Oxfordshire. These teenagers launched a petition addressing the 'grey area' in current legislation, seeking to close the loophole that permits such imagery. Their efforts have garnered substantial public support, with the petition attracting more than 70,000 signatures to date.

Powell Supports Review Amidst Official Disagreement

Lucy Powell, who holds the dual roles of Labour deputy leader and Education Secretary, publicly acknowledged the strength of the student campaign during an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today show on Wednesday. She stated that the Government would 'look at' the possibility of introducing a ban on pornography featuring adults in school uniform. Powell described the initiative as a 'great campaign' and emphasized that she had heard of the young women's efforts and would 'absolutely listen' to ideas on further action.

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Despite Powell's affirmative stance, the announcement created immediate confusion within the Cabinet regarding the consistency of the Government's approach. Alex Davies-Jones, the Minister for Victims and Safeguarding, offered a contrasting perspective, suggesting that criminal legislation might not be the most effective method for addressing the root causes of the issue.

Internal Debate on Legal Effectiveness and Culture

Speaking to The Times, Alex Davies-Jones characterized potential new laws as a 'blunt tool'. She argued that the more critical issue lies in understanding why 'so many men are fantasising about school uniforms' and why such imagery is prevalent in pornography. Davies-Jones questioned whether criminal law should be used as a primary solution, advocating instead for a broader cultural examination.

The Victims Minister highlighted practical difficulties in drafting such legislation, noting the challenges in legally defining what constitutes a 'school uniform'. She pointed to the sexualization of schoolgirls in popular culture, citing Britney Spears's 'Baby One More Time' music video as an example of how these norms have become embedded in society. She also questioned why high-street retailers sell school uniforms as sexual costumes.

Davies-Jones emphasized that the Government does not intend to police the private sex lives of consenting adults. However, she maintained that tackling the underlying cultural drivers is a 'bigger issue' that requires attention alongside any legal restrictions. Her comments have sparked a public debate about the balance between legislative control and cultural change.

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Celebrity Backing and Future Implications

The campaign has received significant external validation from actress Emily Atack, known for her roles in TV series such as The Inbetweeners and Rivals. Atack publicly endorsed the students at The Cooper School, sharing news articles about their cause on Instagram with a message of solidarity and a red love-heart emoji. Her support has helped bring additional media attention to the petition and the students' demands.

Lucy Powell clarified that while the specific issue of school uniforms falls outside her direct brief as Education Secretary, she recognizes the importance of the broader educational efforts underway. She noted that the new national curriculum and updated relationship education programs focus heavily on consent and these critical social issues. Powell affirmed that any young people with proposals for further action would be heard.

The Government now faces the task of reconciling the differing views within its ranks. While the Crime and Policing Act has already banned pornography involving strangulation, suffocation, and people pretending to be related, the inclusion of school uniforms remains a contentious point. The outcome of Powell's review will determine whether the legal landscape shifts to close the identified loophole or if the focus remains on cultural and educational interventions.