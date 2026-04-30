Labour Housing Secretary Warns Rent Controls Would Worsen Housing Crisis

Labour's Housing Secretary Steve Reed rejects rent freeze proposals, citing evidence that such policies increase rents and reduce housing supply. Chancellor Rachel Reeves' consideration of a one-year rent freeze ahead of local elections sparks debate, with critics warning of market instability. New research shows renting is now cheaper than mortgages in most areas, complicating the policy discussion.

Labour's Housing Secretary Steve Reed has issued a strong warning against implementing rent controls , arguing that such measures would exacerbate the housing crisis rather than alleviate it.

In a direct rebuttal to Chancellor Rachel Reeves' consideration of a one-year rent freeze for private tenants, Reed emphasized that historical evidence from Scotland and other countries shows that rent controls lead to higher prices and reduced housing availability. He stated, 'We are crystal clear that the Government is not doing a freeze for private tenants. When Scotland introduced rent controls, it ended up with rents going up much higher, and the number of homes available to rent going down.

' Reed's stance underscores the Labour Party's cautious approach to housing policy, prioritizing long-term solutions over short-term political gains. The debate over rent controls has intensified as the Chancellor weighs a rent freeze ahead of the local elections, a move seen by critics as an attempt to win voter support amid rising living costs.

Kemi Badenoch, a prominent Conservative figure, accused Labour of pandering to left-wing backbenchers, while Reform UK's Richard Tice warned that a rent freeze would be 'suicidal for Britain's rental market.

' Meanwhile, new research from Rightmove reveals that renting is now cheaper than paying a mortgage in over two-thirds of local authorities, with average rents at £1,547 compared to £1,670 for new mortgage payments. This shift highlights the financial strain on homeowners, particularly in London and the South-East, where mortgage holders face significantly higher monthly costs. The findings challenge the narrative around rent affordability, suggesting that policies like rent freezes may not address the root causes of housing unaffordability.

As the political debate continues, experts warn that knee-jerk measures could destabilize the rental market, leading to unintended consequences for both tenants and landlords





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