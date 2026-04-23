Labour Hypocrisy on Education: Politicians 'Gaming' State School System, Claims Peter Hitchens

Peter Hitchens accuses Labour politicians of hypocrisy, alleging they exploit a 'well-hidden privilege' to secure places in top state schools for their children while publicly criticizing private education. He draws parallels to his experiences in Soviet Moscow, illustrating how privilege often operates discreetly.

Peter Hitchens , a columnist for the Mail on Sunday, has leveled accusations against Labour politicians, alleging a hypocrisy in their stance on education. He argues that while publicly criticizing private education and labeling those who attend such schools as a 'sort of pestilence', many Labour figures actively seek to secure places for their children in high-performing state schools through strategic housing purchases.

Hitchens highlighted the case of a 'Labour power couple' who reportedly spent millions on a property within the catchment area of a highly sought-after girls' school in North London, ultimately paving the way for their daughter's entry into Oxford University and a successful career trajectory comparable to that of a privately educated individual, but without the perceived disadvantages now associated with private schooling. This observation comes amidst recent attention given to the composition of Keir Starmer's 2024 Labour cabinet, which boasts a high proportion of members educated at comprehensive schools – a record for modern history.

While the government has announced plans to address issues of affordability in school admissions, Hitchens contends that a new, more subtle form of privilege is at play, allowing middle-class parents to manipulate the state education system to their advantage. Hitchens further elaborated on this 'well-hidden privilege', suggesting that initiatives like Alan Milburn's social mobility campaigns and Ofsted inspections have inadvertently reinforced the notion that discriminating against those with a private education benefits the less privileged.

He argues the opposite is true, asserting that the current system fosters a new type of privilege unrelated to private schools. He claims that left-leaning individuals readily embrace privilege, provided it exclusively benefits them and their own. He cites multiple schools in London, known for their high standards and effectively selective admissions policies despite being technically comprehensive, as examples of this phenomenon.

These schools, he notes, are frequently attended by the children of the left-wing elite, who then proceed to prestigious universities like Oxford and Cambridge without facing discrimination based on their schooling. This issue, according to Hitchens, is pervasive throughout the middle class, the civil service, and various professions. He emphasizes that this isn't an isolated incident but a widespread problem deeply embedded within the education system and societal structures.

To illustrate his point about 'disguised privilege', Hitchens recounted his experiences as a foreign correspondent in Moscow during the final years of the Soviet Union (1990-1992). He described securing a luxurious flat through a connection within the Soviet elite, a flat that was outwardly presented as standard Soviet housing but was, in reality, a privileged residence occupied by families of high-ranking officials, including those of Leonid Brezhnev and Yuri Andropov.

He noted the flat’s superior amenities and access to resources, such as a guaranteed vodka ration during periods of scarcity. He drew a parallel between this experience and the current situation in Britain, highlighting how privilege often operates behind a facade of equality. He recalled observing the Kremlin clinic, shielded by a high wall and dense trees, preventing public view, as another example of concealed advantages.

Hitchens’ argument centers on the idea that privilege isn’t always overt; it often manifests in subtle ways, allowing those in positions of power to circumvent the system and secure advantages for themselves and their families, even while publicly advocating for equality and criticizing alternative routes to success





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