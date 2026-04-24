Labour in Crisis: Pressure Mounts on Starmer as Burnham Emerges as Potential Successor

Keir Starmer faces growing calls to consider Andy Burnham as his replacement amid fears of heavy losses in upcoming elections and the ongoing fallout from the Peter Mandelson appointment scandal. Internal dissent is rising, and MPs are increasingly looking to Burnham as a potential leader.

Keir Starmer is facing increasing pressure to consider Andy Burnham as a potential successor as the Labour party anticipates significant losses in the upcoming local elections .

Despite the Prime Minister's spokesperson asserting his intention to remain in office into the 2030s, serving throughout and beyond the current parliamentary term, a growing sense of discontent is brewing among MPs and within the Cabinet. This shift in mood is largely attributed to the ongoing fallout from the Peter Mandelson appointment scandal, which continues to plague Sir Keir's leadership.

A crisis point is widely expected when the results of the English council elections, as well as the Scottish and Welsh parliamentary votes, are announced in a fortnight. Current projections suggest Reform UK is poised to make substantial gains in traditionally Labour-supporting areas, while the Green Party could achieve a breakthrough in London. Party insiders have expressed deep concern, describing the current situation as rapidly deteriorating, even using stark language to convey the severity of the predicament.

While Sir Keir has benefited from a lack of readily available alternative leadership candidates – including Angela Rayner, who is still resolving a tax dispute with HMRC – speculation is mounting that a poor showing in the elections could compel him to announce a timeline for his departure. Andy Burnham, currently the Mayor of Manchester, has been repeatedly mentioned as a leading contender.

He was previously prevented by Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) from contesting a recent by-election, with concerns raised that his departure could lead to a Reform UK victory in the Manchester mayoral race. Burnham has publicly expressed his desire to return to the House of Commons and has been observed meeting with Angela Rayner, fueling rumors of a potential joint leadership bid.

Despite the Prime Minister's spokesperson's defiant statements regarding Sir Keir's commitment to his position, sources suggest that allowing Burnham a pathway back into Parliament could be a crucial factor in securing Sir Keir's survival this summer. The growing support for Burnham among Labour MPs is described as a recent development, with a desire to avoid a chaotic leadership transition similar to the one experienced by the Conservative Party with Boris Johnson.

Some within the party believe Burnham represents the only viable candidate capable of winning a general election. However, concerns remain about his current lack of a parliamentary seat, with some ministers questioning his ability to win a by-election. The situation is further complicated by internal criticism of Sir Keir's recent decisions, particularly the dismissal of Foreign Office mandarin Olly Robbins, and the handling of the Mandelson appointment.

The Conservative Party is also preparing to launch a formal investigation into whether the Prime Minister misled Parliament regarding the vetting process for Mandelson's US ambassador role. Sir Keir's own responses to questions about his leadership and the support of his Cabinet have been evasive, adding to the sense of instability.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir's former chief of staff is facing allegations of attempting to pressure civil servants into approving Mandelson's appointment, and is scheduled to appear before a parliamentary committee to address these claims. This ongoing scandal and the looming electoral defeats are creating a highly volatile environment for the Labour party





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