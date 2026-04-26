Labour in Turmoil: Rayner Signals 'Now or Never' Moment for Starmer

Angela Rayner has reportedly urged Labour MPs to act decisively regarding Keir Starmer’s leadership, as the Prime Minister faces a critical vote and potential ‘sleaze inquiry’ over the Lord Mandelson appointment. A leadership contest is brewing, with Rayner, Burnham, and Streeting preparing campaigns.

The political landscape in the United Kingdom is currently experiencing a period of intense instability as Prime Minister Keir Starmer faces a critical week that could determine his future leadership.

Angela Rayner, a prominent figure within the Labour party, has reportedly communicated to Labour MPs that the time to challenge Starmer’s position is ‘now or never,’ signaling a potential power struggle within the party. This comes amidst growing scrutiny surrounding the appointment of Lord Mandelson as ambassador to the US, with allegations that the Prime Minister misled Parliament regarding the influence of Downing Street in the decision.

A potential vote of no confidence, triggered by a referral to the privileges committee for a ‘sleaze inquiry,’ looms on Tuesday, and could prove fatal to Starmer’s premiership. The possibility of Starmer’s departure has already ignited preparations for a leadership contest. Rayner is currently considered the frontrunner, with allies actively seeking support among colleagues.

Other potential contenders, including Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and Health Secretary Wes Streeting, are also poised to launch campaigns should Starmer step down on May 8th, following the local elections. Burnham, despite his popularity, faces challenges in re-entering Parliament, while Streeting is perceived as too aligned with the ‘Blairite’ wing of the party. Discussions about a potential ‘dream ticket’ pairing Burnham and Rayner have taken place, but Rayner’s intentions remain unclear.

Further complicating the situation, figures like Ed Miliband and Yvette Cooper are also being considered as potential interim leaders, with Cooper specifically being positioned as a ‘caretaker PM’ for a year. Rayner’s own past tax issues were previously seen as a potential obstacle to a leadership bid, but reports suggest a resolution is nearing, potentially clearing the way for her campaign. The current crisis stems from conflicting accounts regarding the pressure exerted on the Foreign Office concerning Lord Mandelson’s appointment.

Starmer’s claim of ‘no pressure whatsoever’ contradicts testimony from former officials, including Sir Olly Robbins, who allege ‘constant pressure’ from Downing Street. The upcoming evidence from Sir Philip Barton, a predecessor to Robbins, is expected to be pivotal. This situation echoes the circumstances that led to the downfall of Boris Johnson, who faced a similar inquiry by the privileges committee.

The potential Commons vote on Tuesday is being viewed as a de facto confidence vote, and a loss would almost certainly force Starmer to resign. The Labour party is bracing for a period of significant upheaval, with the outcome of this week’s events likely to reshape the political landscape for the foreseeable future.

The speed at which events are unfolding is causing concern among some, with Burnham’s allies noting the need for swift action if he is to mount a viable challenge. The stakes are incredibly high, and the coming days will be crucial in determining the future of the Labour party and the UK’s political leadership





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