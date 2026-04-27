Labour Leadership Battle Brews as Burnham Courts Rayner with 'Granita Pact' Echo

Andy Burnham has reportedly offered Angela Rayner a power-sharing deal mirroring the Blair-Brown 'Granita Pact' in a bid for the Labour leadership, but Rayner's allies have dismissed the proposal. The move comes amid growing speculation about Sir Keir Starmer's future following expected poor results in the local elections.

A power struggle is brewing within the Labour Party as supporters of Andy Burnham and Angela Rayner engage in a dispute over the future leadership.

Burnham, the Greater Manchester mayor, has reportedly approached Rayner with a proposition mirroring the historic 'Granita Pact' between Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. He is said to have offered her any Cabinet position she desires and even pledged to step aside, allowing her to become leader after his term, in exchange for her support in his bid for the Labour leadership.

This offer aims to replicate the arrangement made by Blair and Brown in 1994, where they agreed to a power-sharing arrangement that ultimately saw them lead the party for a combined 16 years. The proposal was reportedly discussed during private talks at Rayner's home earlier this month, fueled by growing speculation that a disappointing performance in the upcoming May 7 local and devolved elections could trigger a challenge to the current Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer.

However, Rayner and her allies have seemingly rejected Burnham's overtures. They maintain that she is capable of winning the leadership on her own merits and have no interest in being positioned as a secondary figure. This rejection is compounded by Burnham's current political limitations. Having been blocked by Starmer from returning to Westminster through a by-election in Gorton and Denton, he would be sidelined if a leadership change occurred while he remains mayor.

This situation leaves him without a direct path to influence the party's direction. Sources close to Rayner have expressed indignation at the suggestion that she should settle for a number two role, emphasizing her self-made success and ambition. The internal tensions are escalating as Labour braces for potentially significant losses in the local elections, with some predicting a potential Cabinet revolt if the results are particularly unfavorable.

There are even suggestions that Burnham's supporters are attempting to orchestrate a letter calling for Starmer's resignation, potentially paving the way for a leadership contest. The situation is further complicated by ongoing scrutiny surrounding both potential leaders. Rayner is currently awaiting the outcome of an HMRC investigation into her tax affairs related to the purchase of a holiday home.

Meanwhile, Starmer is facing a damaging Commons showdown over allegations of misleading Parliament regarding the Mandelson scandal, with the Speaker expected to grant a debate on the matter. This debate will force Labour MPs to publicly demonstrate their support for the current leader. The timing of this debate coincides with potentially damaging evidence from former Labour officials regarding the Mandelson appointment.

As the party prepares for a potentially turbulent period, the clash between Burnham and Rayner highlights the deep divisions and power plays within Labour as they navigate a critical juncture in their political future. The possibility of a leadership contest looms large, with the outcome potentially reshaping the party's direction and prospects for the next general election





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Labour Party Andy Burnham Angela Rayner Keir Starmer Granita Pact Leadership Contest Local Elections UK Politics

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