Labour Leadership Battle Looms as Unison Chief Steps Up Pressure

Unison chief Andrea Egan has stepped up pressure on the Labour Party to change course, hinting that funding for the party would depend on it 'changing course'. Ms Egan, a self-proclaimed 'fan' of Andy Burnham, suggested that included more public sector pay hikes and a U-turn on tough immigration curbs. The intervention comes as Keir Starmer's grip on power looks to be loosening, with Mr Burnham trying to return to the Commons this week.

A major union stepped up pressure for a Labour lurch to the Left today as a leadership battle looms. Unison chief Andrea Egan , a self-proclaimed 'fan' of Andy Burnham , hinted that funding for the party would depend on it 'changing course'.

She suggested that included more public sector pay hikes and a U-turn on tough immigration curbs. Ahead of the UK's biggest union starting its annual conference in Brighton, Ms Egan complained about 'handing money over to the Labour Party and getting absolutely nothing in return'. The intervention comes as Keir Starmer's grip on power looks to be loosening, with Mr Burnham trying to return to the Commons this week.

The Greater Manchester mayor's allies are plotting an immediate bid to oust the PM if he wins the Makerfield by-election. Unison chief Andrea Egan hinted that funding for the party would depend on it 'changing course'. The intervention comes as Keir Starmer's grip on power looks to be loosening, with Mr Burnham trying to return to the Commons this week.

The markets have been spooked by signs that Mr Burnham could take Labour to the Left with a major spending splurge funded by borrowing and even more tax. He has hinted at wealth taxes, revaluing council tax and called for nationalisations. But Mr Burnham has also executed screeching U-turns on a slew of ideas, including ruling out billions of pounds of compensation for so-called WASPI women just hours after supporting the prospect.

Ms Egan told the BBC: 'When Labour came into power there was a sense of relief. But sadly we've been left wanting. Communities are really struggling.

'It isn't us that will hand the keys to No10 to Reform - it's them, unless they change course. And drastically.

'They've got to start introducing progressive policies. Investment in infrastructure, pay restoration, better services, insourcing.

'They need to ensure that they deliver on promises they made when they came into government. ' She pointed to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's plans to extend how long it takes immigrants working in the care sector to get settlement rights. 'I want this scrapped now,' she said. Ms Egan was elected general secretary of Unison in December 2025 having pledged to launch a review of the union's relationship with Labour.

She previously said she was a 'fan' of Mr Burnham, praising him as the 'King of the North' and criticising Sir Keir's efforts to stop him standing in a by-election. Ms Egan was expelled from Labour in 2022 for sharing articles from Socialist Appeal, a group that was proscribed by the party - a decision she appealed during the campaign.

She said Your Party - set up by former Labour MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana - offered an opportunity to 'give Labour a warning' about the need to change. Sir Keir's position has been further weakened by the chaos over defence funding, which saw John Healey quit the Cabinet last week accusing him of not keeping the country safe. The Greater Manchester mayor's allies are plotting an immediate bid to oust the PM if he wins the Makerfield by-election.

In order to secure the keys to No10 without a Labour contest, Mr Burnham would need to persuade potential rivals such as Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner and Al Carns not to stand. Under one plan touted by his allies, more than 100 Labour MPs would come out on Friday morning to call on Sir Keir to set out a timetable for his departure from No 10.

A letter would also be circulated to gather signatures - 81 backbenchers are required to fall behind an individual candidate in order to trigger a leadership contest. The MPs hope the letter will be accompanied by further ministerial resignations all the way up to Cabinet level if Sir Keir still refuses to stand aside





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