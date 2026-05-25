Labour Leadership Contest: Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting's Tax Hikes Will Harm the Middle Classes

The Labour leadership contest has taken a turn for the worse, with Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting vying to show who can produce the most damaging tax increases for the middle classes. Both politicians seem to be ignoring the fact that taxation is already at a record peacetime high, and that excessive taxes are the main reason for economic growth being so elusive. The International Monetary Fund has warned that Britain is reaching the point of peak taxation, and may soon struggle to borrow money from the bond markets, but neither Burnham nor Streeting seem to be paying attention.

The Labour leadership contest has taken a turn which, though not unexpected, is wildly alarming. Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting are vying to show which of them can produce an array of tax increases that would do most damage to the middle classes .

It evidently doesn’t matter to either of these creepily ambitious politicians that taxation is already at a record peacetime high. Nor does it occur to them that the main reason for economic growth being so elusive is that businesses and consumers are borne down by excessive taxes.

The International Monetary Fund’s recent warning that Britain is reaching the point of peak taxation, and may soon struggle to borrow money from the bond markets, has gone over the heads of these two would-be prime ministers. Isn’t it absolutely incredible that Burnham and Streeting should think that filching yet more money from the pockets of hard-working people is the right prescription for our ailing country?

Needless to say, neither is spending any time setting out plans for reducing public expenditure. We don’t hear any proposals from them for even a modest trimming of the soaring welfare budget. In recent days Reform UK – which is slugging it out with Burnham in the Makerfield by-election – has pledged to abolish the Cabinet Office (headcount 11,000).

The party has also said it would reduce the number of civil servants by 70,000, about 13 per cent of the total. But there have been no similar undertakings from our spendthrift duo. They’re not interested in saving taxpayers’ money, just in spending as much of it as they can.

Andy Burnham and Wes Streeting are vying to show which of them can produce an array of tax increases that would do most damage to the middle classes, writes Stephen Glover. If Burnham loses in the Makerfield by-election, the rather limp Streeting is unlikely to unseat Starmer, says Glover. Streeting’s approach is the more surprising since some of us had marked him down as a disciple of Tony Blair, whose institute has tended to argue for lower taxes.

But Wes is desperately trying to keep up with Andy. Last week he undertook to align capital gains tax (CGT) with income tax. This would mean that the rate of CGT paid by higher rate taxpayers would almost double from 24 per cent to 45 per cent. This would very likely restrict investment.

Helen Miller, head of the Institute for Fiscal Studies – not generally viewed as a Right-wing organisation – warned: ‘Simply raising rates would not raise big sums of revenue. It could easily lose money and it could reduce investment. ’ We shouldn’t waste too much time on Wes because he probably won’t become prime minister. If Burnham wins in Makerfield, he will proceed in triumph to London, vanquish Sir Keir Starmer, and swat Wes aside in the process.

If, as I hope and pray, Burnham loses in Makerfield, the rather limp Streeting is unlikely to unseat Starmer. Polling suggests, and common sense confirms, that the Prime Minister would comfortably see him off. Andy Burnham is the man we should worry about. He really could be installed in No 10 before the autumn – promulgating radical policies for which he has no mandate.

His approach is to tax, tax and tax again – and to target his fire on those who have managed to build up some assets through hard work and saving. Burnham’s first idea is a so-called land tax, which has been bubbling away in his mind for at least 15 years. He believes land is ‘under taxed’, and wants to introduce a new levy.

Assessing the value of land would be a fiendishly complex business, and Burnham might well have vacated No 10 by the time it was completed. Its only apparent merit is that it discourages speculators from hoarding unused land. But if it were applied in addition to existing property taxes – stamp duty, council tax and Rachel Reeves’ forthcoming mansion tax – it would place an intolerable extra burden on ordinary taxpayers.

Andy Burnham won’t say whether a land value tax would replace existing property taxes or be levied on top of them. I think we can supply the answer, given his views. It would be an additional tax that would bear down on the middle classes. Burnham’s other bright idea is to replace inheritance tax (IHT) with a ‘death tax’, which would be used to pay for social care.

The cost of such care is largely met by local councils for those with assets of less than £23,250. Again, Andy is being conveniently vague – presumably because he has so far not got beyond jotting down what pass for his thoughts on the back of a beer mat – but his new death tax would ensnare many more of us.

IHT raises about £9 billion a year, though more and more people are caught up in it as the £325,000 threshold has remained frozen since 2009. If Burnham wanted his new death tax to cover all social care costs (forecast to reach £39 billion by the end of the decade) he would have to tax existing payers of IHT more, as well as people not currently paying it. Inheritance tax is widely unpopular





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Labour Leadership Contest Andy Burnham Wes Streeting Tax Hikes Middle Classes Economic Growth International Monetary Fund

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