Sir Keir Starmer faces a mounting leadership challenge following the resignation of Health Secretary Wes Streeting and the potential parliamentary return of Andy Burnham.

The political landscape in Westminster has been plunged into a state of acute instability following a series of explosive developments within the Labour Party . In a move that has sent shockwaves through the halls of power, Wes Streeting has sensationally resigned from his position as Health Secretary.

In a stinging resignation letter, Streeting explicitly stated that he had lost confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, citing a perceived drift at the highest levels of government. He further asserted that it is clear Starmer will not be the figure to lead the party into the next general election.

This resignation comes at a time of extreme vulnerability for the Prime Minister, who is already grappling with the aftermath of a disappointing performance in recent elections, described by some as an election mauling. In the immediate wake of this departure, Sir Keir acted swiftly, though perhaps too hurriedly, to appoint James Murray as the new Health Secretary.

Murray, who previously served as the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, found himself thrust into one of the most demanding roles in the cabinet. The appointment was marked by a level of administrative disorder that mirrored the internal chaos of the party; the official announcement letter reportedly featured inconsistent formatting and various mismatched fonts.

Adding to the irony, Murray had only hours earlier appeared on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, expressing his hope that the existing Health Secretary would remain in the post by the end of the day, unaware that he would be the one filling the vacancy. Murray brings a varied background to the role, having served as a councillor and executive member for housing and development at Islington Council from 2010 to 2016, and later as London's deputy mayor for housing before his election as the MP for Ealing North.

Simultaneously, a new front has opened in the internal struggle for the soul and leadership of the Labour Party. Andy Burnham, the Mayor of Greater Manchester, appears to be charting a course back to Westminster. This development was triggered by the announcement from MP Josh Simons, a former tech minister, that he intends to resign his seat in Makerfield to facilitate Burnham's return home.

In a surprising reversal of previous policy, Sir Keir Starmer has indicated that he will not block Burnham from standing as the Labour candidate in the upcoming by-election. This is a significant shift from January, when the National Executive Committee thwarted Burnham's attempt to run in Gorton and Denton. The prospect of Burnham returning to Parliament is viewed by many as a strategic move by the Mayor to position himself as a viable challenger for the party leadership.

While an ally of the Prime Minister claims that Starmer is focused on party unity and the needs of working families, the reality on the ground suggests a widening rift. The atmosphere within the party has been described as a Labour Cold War that has finally reached a boiling point, turning into a high-stakes psychodrama that threatens to distract the government from its core legislative agenda.

Adding further pressure to an already volatile situation is the surging popularity of Reform UK in the Makerfield constituency. Nigel Farage has publicly vowed to dedicate every available resource to the by-election, viewing it as a pivotal battleground. Current polling and recent local election data paint a grim picture for the Labour Party in this region.

In the eight wards of the constituency that participated in the most recent local votes, Reform UK achieved a clean sweep, winning every single ward. The disparity in support was stark, with Farage's party securing 50.4 per cent of the vote, while Labour plummeted to a dismal 22.7 per cent. Experts from Britain Predicts suggest that if a general election were held immediately, Reform UK would capture the seat with a comfortable 13-point lead over Labour.

This external threat exacerbates the internal turmoil, as the party struggles to reconcile its leadership disputes with the reality of a shifting electorate. Despite the friction, Wes Streeting has maintained a veneer of professional courtesy, issuing a congratulatory message to James Murray. Streeting noted that Murray inherits a wonderful team and an important mission, pledging his full support for the new Health Secretary.

However, this gesture of goodwill does little to mask the profound crisis of confidence surrounding the Prime Minister, as the party enters one of the most consequential and dramatic periods in its modern history





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