Labour Leadership Speculation Intensifies as Burnham Allies Demand Starmer Exit Timeline; Boy Critically Injured in Crocodile Enclosure Incident; New Treatments Target Inherited Cholesterol Risk

Andy Burnham's supporters are pressing for Keir Starmer to announce his resignation date soon, fearing a delay could damage Labour's northern support. In a separate story, a three-year-old boy is in critical condition after falling into a crocodile enclosure at a UK zoo, leading to an arrest. Additionally, new medical advances offer hope for those with high lipoprotein(a), a previously untreatable genetic cholesterol risk factor.

Political tensions rise within the UK Labour Party as allies of Andy Burnham , the popular Greater Manchester mayor, push for a timeline on Sir Keir Starmer 's departure from the leadership.

They warn that delaying an announcement until after an upcoming mayoral by-election could jeopardize the party's standing in northern England. Meanwhile, a separate incident at Johnson's Zoo in Cambridgeshire has resulted in the hospitalization of a three-year-old boy after he entered a crocodile enclosure. A 30-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. The zoo has closed the crocodile exhibit out of respect for the family.

In medical news, scientists highlight the significance of lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a hereditary form of 'bad cholesterol' that affects up to 25% of the population and contributes to heart attacks and strokes. Until recently, no treatments existed to lower Lp(a), but the first targeted medications are now becoming available, raising hopes for reducing cardiovascular risk in those with genetically elevated levels





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Andy Burnham Keir Starmer Labour Party UK Politics Crocodile Attack Zoo Incident Child Injury Lipoprotein(A) Lp(A) Cholesterol Heart Disease Stroke Genetic Risk Cardiovascular

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