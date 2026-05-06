Labour Loses Business Support Amid Economic Criticism and Policy Backlash

A significant majority of business leaders who once backed Labour have withdrawn their support, citing flawed decision-making, anti-business policies, and economic mismanagement. Only 17 of the original 121 signatories still endorse the government, as criticism mounts over tax hikes, wage increases, and a perceived leftward shift. While some supporters remain, many demand policy reversals to restore confidence.

Only 17 out of the 121 business leaders who signed a letter endorsing Labour as the party capable of unlocking the UK’s full economic potential still publicly support the government’s agenda.

This sharp decline in backing comes after 22 months of Labour’s tenure, marked by criticism from former supporters who now describe the government’s decision-making as consistently flawed. Many accuse the administration of shifting too far left, prioritizing welfare expansion over business-friendly policies, and implementing costly measures like higher National Insurance contributions and minimum wage increases.

Business Secretary Peter Kyle defended the government, arguing that economic growth depends on boosting workers' incomes and that Labour’s industrial strategy will attract billions in investment and create thousands of jobs. The original letter, a key part of Labour’s charm offensive, was secured through high-profile breakfasts and assurances that the party could be trusted with the economy.

However, one anonymous business leader told LBC, I don’t think anyone would support Labour at this stage, adding that even a leadership change is unlikely to improve the situation due to Labour MPs’ lack of coherent economic strategy. Another executive criticized the government for overburdening businesses to fund an unsustainable welfare state, claiming Labour has veered leftward under backbencher influence and accelerated deindustrialization with aggressive net-zero policies.

Frank McKennna, CEO of Downtown in Business, echoed these sentiments, stating that members feel betrayed by what they see as anti-business policies, including tax hikes and employment law changes that undermine Labour’s stated goal of economic growth. While some supporters, like chef Tom Kerridge, still believe in Labour’s core values, they acknowledge mistakes, particularly in areas like VAT reduction for hospitality.

Kerridge argued that the Treasury must ease financial pressures on the sector, noting that European VAT rates are significantly lower. The government counters that it has supported hospitality by cutting business rates, freezing them for two years, and expanding the Hospitality Support Fund. Despite the criticism, some leaders recognize external challenges, such as the economic impact of the Iran conflict, which has contributed to the UK’s projected growth slowdown.

The IMF forecasts the UK economy will grow by just 0.8% this year, the weakest among G7 nations, further straining business confidence





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