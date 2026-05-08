Labour loses control of Birmingham City Council in shaken elections, Reform UK and Conservative parties take over

In a historic night, Labour has lost control of Birmingham City Council for the first time in 14 years, making way for reformist parties to take over. Reform UK has secured the largest number of seats, but it has a long way to go before forming a clear majority. Conservative and Liberal Democrat parties have also made significant gains, casting a shadow on the future of the local government. The result has left Birmingham in political disarray, with no party in overall control for the first time. Reform UK's ambition to secure 51 seats would provide a stable, crossroad government.

Labour has lost control of Birmingham City Council in a disastrous 24 hours for the party, leaving the local authority with no party in overall control.

Reform UK has won 22 seats so far, the largest number of any party, but was a long way off the 51 needed for a majority. Two wards are left to be called, including the ward of council leader John Cotton, who conceded on Friday he was likely to lose his seat in Glebe Farm and Tile Cross.

Cotton, who has been at the helm during the bin strike and effective bankruptcy of the council, told the BBC on Friday it been an incredible privilege to have served as a councillor for the best part of 25 years. Labour had been in control of the local authority for 14 years, having won 65 seats in the last local election in 2022.

With two wards left to declare, the Conservatives have 16 seats, having retained their stronghold in Sutton Coldfield but losing seats to Reform in the south. Labour is left with 16 seats, while 13 independent candidates have been elected and the Liberal Democrats took 12 wards





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