In a surprise turn of events, Labour has lost control of Enfield Council as the Greens and Tories gain seats. Meanwhile, hundreds of documents relating to Peter Mandelson's appointment as UK ambassador to the US are expected to be published this week, revealing some disparaging comments made by Mandelson about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's leadership. A Sikh man has also been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of an 18-year-old student in Southampton.

Labour loses control of Enfield Council as Greens and Tories gain seats, while hundreds of documents relating to Peter Mandelson 's appointment as UK ambassador to the US are expected to be published this week.

In the documents, Mandelson is revealed to have made several disparaging comments about Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's leadership, and expressed hesitation in handing over his foreign contacts during the security vetting process for his role. Meanwhile, a Sikh man has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 21 years for the murder of an 18-year-old student in Southampton.

The killer, Vickrum Digwa, initially claimed he had been the victim of a racist attack, but body-worn camera footage from the incident appears to show the victim pleading for help as he was being stabbed. The case has sparked a strong reaction from Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who has called for people to respond with 'pure cold rage' to the treatment of Henry Nowak





i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Enfield Council Greens Tories Peter Mandelson Sir Keir Starmer Vickrum Digwa Henry Nowak

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Council issues urgent warning over dangerous caterpillarsThe bugs pose a risk to people and pets.

Read more »

Labour insiders think Wes Streeting is doomed, but he has a masterplanIn his battle to become Prime Minister, he still has cards left to play

Read more »

Bath Council Orders Houseboat Owners to Leave Iconic Pulteney Bridge SiteBath Council has ordered houseboat owners living rent free along the River Avon to leave the iconic Pulteney Bridge site, claiming they are dangerous and unsafe. The council says it is taking action to keep people safe by addressing unauthorized and dangerous mooring locations.

Read more »

Labour's Civil War Escalates as Wes Streeting Calls for U-Turn on 'Jobs Tax'Labour's internal conflict has intensified as Wes Streeting urged a reversal of the 'jobs tax' introduced by Rachel Reeves. Meanwhile, Tony Blair has clashed with Andy Burnham and the Labour Left over lower taxes, welfare cuts, and Net Zero.

Read more »