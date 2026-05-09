Labour loses control of Leeds City Council

Labour lost overall control of Leeds City Council after being defeated by the Green Party and Reform UK in this year's local election.

It has not been a good day for the governing Labour Party in Leeds . Despite them holding on to some important seats in the city, Labour lost eight seats in the election, bringing their total down to 48.

This leaves the council under no overall control, after Labour lost seats to the Green Party and Reform UK. Labour held on to some of its seats, including in Gipton and Harehills, but it was not enough to keep overall control of the council. Negotiations will now take place over the forming of a new administration





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Labour Party Leeds Leeds City Council Green Party Reform UK No Overall Control Jonathan Pryor Keir Starmer Andrew Carter George Eaton

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