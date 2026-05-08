Labour minister admits 'trodden too heavily on people' in Wales as it braces for Senedd loss

A senior Labour minister has admitted the party has 'trodden too heavily on people' in Wales, including the introduction of a 20mph speed limit, as it braces to lose power in the Senedd for the first time. Trade Minister Chris Bryant said that Welsh Labour was guilty of acting like it 'knew it all' and had to have a major rethink if it loses control in Cardiff Bay.

A senior Labour minister has admitted the party has 'trodden too heavily on people' in Wales , including the introduction of a 20mph speed limit , as it braces to lose power in the Senedd for the first time.

Trade Minister Chris Bryant said that Welsh Labour was guilty of acting like it 'knew it all' and had to have a major rethink if it loses control in Cardiff Bay. Having controlled the assembly since it was set up in 1999, polls suggest Welsh Labour will be pushed into third place behind Plaid Cymru and Reform UK, with First Minister Eluned Morgan in danger of losing her seat.

Speaking to the BBC Mr Bryant, who has represented the Welsh seat of Rhondda and Ogmore and its predecessor seats since 2001, said that the implementation of the 20mph limit in built-up areas had been poorly managed. He said it was a good plan that had saved lives, but 'should have been implemented in a different way to the way it was', which suggested the party 'knew it all'.

'Sometimes it is like we have trodden too heavily on people,' he added. 'It felt as if we always had the answers to everything, and that is never true for any political party. 'So I think we are going to have to do a lot of rethinking. ' Trade Minister Chris Bryant said that Welsh Labour was guilty of acting like it 'knew it all' and had to have a major rethink if it loses control in Cardiff Bay.

Speaking to the BBC Mr Bryant, who has represented the Welsh seat of Rhondda and Ogmore and its predecessor seats since 2001, said that the implementation of the 20mph limit in built-up areas had been poorly managed. He said it was a good plan that had saved lives, but 'should have been implemented in a different way to the way it was', which suggested the party 'knew it all'.

'Sometimes it is like we have trodden too heavily on people,' he added. 'It felt as if we always had the answers to everything, and that is never true for any political party. 'So I think we are going to have to do a lot of rethinking.





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Labour Wales Senedd Chris Bryant 20Mph Speed Limit Plaid Cymru Reform UK First Minister Eluned Morgan Default Speed Limit Opinion Polls Electoral System

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