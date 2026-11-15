Labour Ministers Consider Staggered Age of Consent Following Russell Brand Case

UK Labour officials review laws after Russell Brand's conviction. They examine a staggered age of consent to protect 16 and 17-year-olds from exploitation by older adults.

Labour ministers are actively considering a proposal to implement a staggered age of consent in the United Kingdom. This legislative shift would render sexual relationships illegal between adults and teenagers who are aged 16 or 17. The government is set to scrutinize demands for tighter protections against sexual exploitation by older partners.

Government Response to Abuse Allegations

The primary trigger for this policy review follows recent high-profile sexual abuse convictions. Comedian Russell Brand was jailed on Monday for 10-and-a-half years after being convicted of rape and sexual assault. The 51-year-old disgraced comedian received this sentence for attacks against four of the six women who testified against him. His conviction included one count of rape and three separate sexual assault charges.

Also read Petition for Russell Brand rape conviction to be appealed prompts outrage

Victims Demand Legislative Change

Mia Latter has emerged as the first accuser to waive her anonymity in the Brand case. She states she was groomed by Brand when she was 16 years old and he was 30. Latter, now 37, revealed her identity to highlight the alleged abuse she suffered as a teenager. She has publicly called for the introduction of a staggered age of consent law. Her demands align with recent allegations involving other celebrities.

Cabinet Ministers Weigh In on Policy

Louise Haigh, the Prime Minister's de facto deputy, emphasized the gravity of these accounts. She told the Sunday Times that it is heartbreaking to hear victims like Mia Latter describe their experiences. Haigh argued that lawmakers must keep victim experiences at the heart of their considerations. She acknowledged the call for a staggered age of consent deserves proper scrutiny. The current age of consent in the UK was established in 1885 and remains 16.

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Broader Implications for Workplace Safety

Pat McFadden, the Work and Pensions Secretary, indicated that the government will review the issue. He stated on Times Radio that Mia Latter has raised an important question for society. McFadden highlighted the need for young people to feel safe in workplaces. He noted that age gaps may become relevant when powerful individuals exploit their positions. He did not promise a final outcome but stressed the importance of addressing these vulnerabilities.

Political and Social Perspectives Diverge

Tory shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately suggested it is time to act. She pointed to the plain-sight abuse of young women by older individuals. Reform UK MP Danny Kruger supported the instinct behind the change. However, he warned against confusing the public with complicated new laws. Kruger argued that cultural shifts must influence behavior more effectively than statute. The NSPCC welcomed the government's willingness to reconsider the legal framework. They urged an urgent review to ensure full protection for 16 and 17-year-olds.