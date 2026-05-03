Labour Ministers Prepare to Demand Starmer's Resignation After Expected Election Losses

Up to seven Cabinet ministers are reportedly preparing to urge Sir Keir Starmer to step down as Labour leader if the party suffers significant losses in the upcoming local elections. The move is intended to pave the way for a leadership contest and a fresh start for the party.

A significant political upheaval is brewing within the Labour Party as up to seven Cabinet ministers are poised to pressure Sir Keir Starmer to resign if the upcoming local election results are as disastrous as predicted.

These high-ranking officials believe a change in leadership is necessary for the party's future, urging Starmer to announce a timetable for his departure, ideally before the autumn party conference. The move aims to facilitate a leadership contest, with potential contenders including Angela Rayner, Wes Streeting, and Andy Burnham. Predictions indicate Labour could lose over 1,500 seats, particularly in traditional strongholds, intensifying the pressure on Starmer.

Despite the growing discontent, Sir Keir Starmer has publicly stated his intention to remain in No 10 until the next general election, citing his 'landslide victory' in the previous leadership contest and his commitment to serving a full five-year term. However, polling data suggests only a quarter of voters believe he will last until 2029. The plan being formulated by dissenting ministers involves a 'calm, elegant and considered process' for Starmer's exit, with a clear timetable being the key demand.

If Starmer resists, ministers are prepared to directly request his resignation after the election results are known. The situation is further complicated by internal power struggles and broken agreements, particularly concerning Andy Burnham's potential leadership bid and Angela Rayner's shifting allegiances. The internal dynamics are fraught with tension. Burnham, previously blocked from returning to Parliament, is prepared to resign as mayor of Manchester to circumvent party rules and nominate a successor, should his leadership ambitions be thwarted again.

Allies claim Rayner has reneged on a previous agreement to support his candidacy. A senior Labour MP believes Starmer could fend off challenges from Rayner, Streeting, and Burnham in a full membership vote, but others describe him as 'deluded' if he believes he can survive the expected election fallout and the recent controversies surrounding Peter Mandelson. The atmosphere is described as chaotic, with MPs 'jockeying for position' while the country faces significant challenges.

The sentiment is that Starmer has exhausted his political capital, and the situation has escalated beyond a strategic game to a point of crisis





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Keir Starmer Labour Party Local Elections Leadership Challenge Angela Rayner Wes Streeting Andy Burnham Resignation UK Politics

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