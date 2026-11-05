Labour MP Condemns North Sea Oil Ban as Hypocritical

Henry Tufnell criticizes the Prime Minister's new legislation blocking North Sea drilling, citing economic benefits and energy security concerns.

Henry Tufnell, the Labour Member of Parliament for Mid and South Pembrokeshire, has launched a scathing critique of the Prime Minister's decision to advance legislation that prohibits further oil and gas extraction in the North Sea. Tufnell characterized the move as a hypocritical and strategically pointless act of self-harm that ignores the economic potential of domestic energy production. He argued that the government is undermining its own pragmatic pledges by refusing to capitalize on British reserves while importing energy from abroad.

The Mechanics of the New Legislation

The Prime Minister is pressing ahead with the Energy Independence Bill, which aims to block new licensing for future oil and gas developments off the Scottish coast. This legislative push contradicts earlier statements where the leadership claimed to take a pragmatic approach to energy security. The policy shift is designed to align with environmental goals but has sparked immediate backlash from within the party ranks regarding its economic implications.

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Under the proposed law, no new extraction licenses will be granted for projects initiated after the legislation's passage. However, the legal framework explicitly excludes projects already approved prior to the ban. This distinction is critical for the Rosebank oil field, which received its initial approval in 2023 before facing subsequent legal challenges. The legislation ensures that these pre-approved developments can continue their regulatory review process without being halted by the new statutory restrictions.

Stakeholder Positions and Political Opposition

Tufnell has co-founded the Industry First pressure group alongside Steve Yemm, the Labour MP for Mansfield, to advocate for expanded fossil fuel exploration. He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme that it makes little sense for Britain to import gas from the United States and Norway while simultaneously refusing to drill its own oil and gas in the North Sea. He emphasized that bringing in economic benefits through tax receipts and job support is a logical priority that the current policy ignores.

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Tufnell stressed that energy security is directly linked to national security, particularly in a world marked by ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine. He argued that the Labour Party must adapt to this ever-changing geopolitical landscape by securing domestic energy supplies rather than relying on potentially unstable international markets. His comments highlight a growing divide between the party's environmental agenda and the economic concerns of its backbenchers and core voters.

Real-World Impact on Energy Security

The debate has intensified following the recent go-ahead given to the Jackdaw gas field last month, which has energized proponents of domestic drilling. Polling conducted for Offshore Energies UK reveals that 68 percent of Labour supporters backed the Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh's decision to approve Jackdaw. This high level of support suggests that the party's base distingu between approved projects and new exploration, or simply values energy availability over the timing of extraction.

Furthermore, 72 percent of 2024 Labour voters agreed that oil and gas remain essential for the foreseeable future. This data contradicts the assumption that the party's electorate universally opposes fossil fuel development. Tufnell noted that while the government focuses on future bans, it is already committing to importing gas, thereby missing out on the tax receipts and jobs that domestic production would generate. He described the situation as strange given the clear economic advantages of local extraction.

The Future of the Rosebank Project

The Rosebank oil field, identified as the largest undeveloped oil field in UK waters, remains at the center of this political storm. Its future has deeply split the Cabinet, with Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh reportedly indicating she is not minded to approve the final development consent. This position puts her at odds with a significant majority of her party's supporters who view the project as vital for economic growth.

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Polling data shows that 65 percent of Labour supporters in the 2024 general election want to see Rosebank receive the green light. In contrast, less than a fifth of the party's voters, specifically 17 percent, agree with Fahnbulleh's reported reluctance to approve the project. This sharp divergence between Cabinet sentiment and voter preference underscores the challenges facing the government as it balances environmental rhetoric with the economic realities of the cost-of-living crisis. The outcome of Rosebank will likely serve as a key test of the new energy policy's flexibility and political durability.