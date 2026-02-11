Mahmood Faces Criticism From Left and Right Over Immigration Reforms

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is under fire from Labour colleagues who call her immigration reforms cruel and from right-wing opponents who say they do not go far enough. The changes extend settlement waits for many migrants while offering faster paths for high earners and some care workers.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood is facing attacks from left and right as she defends her controversial immigration reforms announced on Monday. Left-wing Labour colleagues have decried the changes as cruel, while right-wing opponents say they do not go far enough.

New ILR Rules For Care Workers

Mahmood announced plans to allow foreign care workers in the UK earning at least £25,000 each year to qualify for permanent settlement after just five years. Her initial plans, announced last year before a consultation, would have made them wait 15 years to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR).

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People earning more than £125,000 a year and those who have come to the UK on the Global Talent or Innovator Founder visas will be able to apply for ILR after just three years. Despite the watering down of the proposals, Mahmood also announced that those who arrive in the UK through illegal means, such as crossing the Channel on small boats, could have to wait up to 30 years to permanently settle in Britain.

This element of the plans, along with the idea that residency should be based on contribution rather than time spent in Britain, was slammed by persistent Labour rebel Rachael Maskell. Ms Maskell, the MP for York Central, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that Ms Mahmood should scrap that concept of a system based on earnings, adding that often the people that make the greatest contribution are the low wage workers.

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She added that the requirement for small boat migrants to wait up to 30 years to qualify for permanent settlement is cruel, and told Andrew the government still has further to go to avoid a backlash similar to the welfare rebellion last year. Ms Maskell said the changes could risk a repeat of the Windrush scandal. She said: You can come in legally, you can work legally and then have your residency rights turned upside down.

Windrush Scandal Comparison

How can that be fair? Ms Mahmood is in danger of finding herself in the same position as the home secretary who was in office at the time of the Windrush scandal, the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP argued.

Responding to Ms Mahmood's announcement of the plans in the Commons, Green Party MP Hannah Spencer (Gorton and Denton) argued the changes amount to an attack on lower-paid workers, adding: Does the Home Secretary agree that her changes send a clear message to people who've come here or people who are born here that they are worth less if they don't earn enough? Ms Mahmood told LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark that she respectfully disagrees with Ms Abbott.

Until now, it's been an almost automatic process just based on length of time here. Going forwards, this will now be a system that rewards contribution. It's not just a time-served model; it's about contribution and integration into our country. So it's a transformative package for people applying for settlement in this country.

Cost Of Uturn Criticized

And look, we did a genuine consultation, so I have heard the case made for care workers in particular, a unique cohort with exceptional circumstances reflecting the fact that they were recruited post-COVID when we had real problems in our care sector. The Tories criticised the changes made from Ms Mahmood's initial proposals, saying the U-turn would cost the UK £10billion.

Kemi Badenoch's party pointed to analysis that suggests that on average, a foreign care worker would contribute £36,000 less than they take out of the public purse. But Lord Glasman, a Labour life peer and leader of the Blue Labour campaign group, defended the home secretary as a herald of the future.

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He told Andrew that Ms Mahmood did not need to feel lonely as she has a lot of support from his wing of the party, as well as the Prime Minister's backing. Lord Glasman accepted many Labour MPs would not have been happy with the home secretary's plans but said it boiled down to a divide between sovereignists and globalists rather than a left-right split. I think that's the way it's going, he said.

I think there is a very significant turn in the European Union countries towards sovereignty. I think we're going to be seeing that played out at the moment in Poland with the support for Le Pen in France and the AfD in Germany. He also said Labour was failing to win the argument on the small boats crisis, meaning that despite the immigration crackdown, more steps will have to be taken.

Government Fragility On Policy

He said it would have been helpful if Andy Burnham had been sitting next to Ms Mahmood as she unveiled the proposals. The Prime Minister left the UK on Monday to travel to the Caribbean for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting. Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh repeatedly refused to state whether she backed the proposals to prolong the qualifying period for settlement.

This hesitation underscores the fragility of the government's position as it navigates the complex political terrain of immigration policy. The reforms introduce indefinite leave to remain, a status allowing individuals to live, work, and study in the UK indefinitely. It also grants eligibility to apply for certain benefits if the individual meets the necessary criteria.

The change from a five-year to a ten-year baseline for many migrants will have profound effects on family planning, career stability, and social integration for thousands of residents. The political fallout continues to unfold as the Prime Minister traveled to the Caribbean for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting immediately after the proposals were unveiled.

Lord Glasman noted that it would have been helpful if Deputy Prime Minister Andy Burnham had been present to support the Home Secretary during the announcement. Lord Glasman also warned that Labour is currently failing to win the argument on the small boats crisis. He suggested that despite the current crackdown, more stringent steps will likely be necessary in the future.

The government now faces the challenge of implementing these changes while managing the discontent of up to one hundred unhappy backbenchers who believe the measures are either too harsh or insufficiently nuanced. Up to one hundred backbench MPs are privately unhappy with the measures, according to Ms Maskell. She called on Mahmood to scrap the system based primarily on earnings, emphasizing that low-wage workers often make the greatest contributions to society.