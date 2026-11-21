Ruth Cadbury heads the transport committee reviewing the £49 billion Heathrow expansion amid claims of bias. Stakeholders debate the impartiality of the impending verdict on the controversial third runway project.

Ruth Cadbury, the senior Labour Member of Parliament leading the Commons transport committee's review of the proposed third runway at Heathrow Airport, has come under intense scrutiny over allegations of bias. Critics argue that her long-standing opposition to the £49 billion infrastructure project makes her an inappropriate choice to oversee the verdict, which is expected this week and carries significant weight for the approval process.

Cadrebury's History of Opposition to Expansion

Ruth Cadbury, the MP for Brentford and Isleworth, has been open about her personal stance on the issue, stating that she is one of the few people who would not be asked to oversee the expansion. She has previously highlighted her role as a campaigner against the project, noting that she led Hounslow's Better not Bigger campaign during her time as a councillor and voted against the third runway in Parliament in 2018. She affirmed that her position has remained unchanged since then.

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In July, Ruth Cadbury also emphasized her commitment to holding the Government accountable for its climate targets, suggesting that the third runway would contravene these obligations. Her public statements have fueled concerns among some colleagues and political opponents that her preconceived notions may influence the committee's findings. This history of activism has become a central point of contention as the committee prepares to deliver its official recommendation.

Political Fallout and Claims of Compromised Process

The accusations of bias have sparked a broader political debate, with Conservative figures questioning the integrity of the committee's process. Richard Holden, the shadow transport secretary, argued that the current leadership is avoiding decisive action by hiding behind a committee chaired by someone who has spent decades campaigning against the runway. He emphasized the need for leadership to deliver growth and good jobs, suggesting that the current approach lacks the necessary resolve.

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Greg Smith, the shadow transport minister, echoed these sentiments, stating that Ruth Cadbury is arguably the last person on Earth one would ask to oversee such a project. Inside the committee, at least one MP, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed surprise that Ruth Cadbury had not recused herself given her strong views. Some colleagues have even suggested drafting a rival minority report to ensure that concerns about her impartiality are formally documented and addressed within the final proceedings.

Cabinet Divisions and Mayoral Opposition Strategies

The controversy over the report's leadership coincides with a visible rift within the Cabinet regarding the expansion. While the Transport Secretary, Chancellor, and Business Secretary support the proposal, Environment Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh and Ed Miliband oppose it. This internal division highlights the complexity of the decision, which involves balancing economic growth with environmental and local community concerns.

Meanwhile, London Mayor Sadiq Khan has vowed to continue his vehement opposition to the plans. Reports indicate that he has allocated £25,000 of taxpayers' money to hire a specialist consultancy. This firm has been tasked with identifying material planning risks, evidence gaps, uncertainties, and weaknesses in Heathrow's assessments to bolster the case against the runway. This strategic investment underscores the Mayor's determination to challenge the planning application on rigorous technical grounds.

Implications for the Verdict and Future Approvals

Ruth Cadbury has responded to the criticism by acknowledging that neutrality is rare on such polarizing issues. She defended the committee's mandate, explaining that while she has campaigned against local impacts like noise and traffic, the committee is tasked with evaluating national issues such as economic growth, affordability, and climate obligations. Her defense suggests that the committee aims to look beyond personal biases to assess the broader implications of the project.

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The upcoming verdict from the Commons transport committee is viewed as a critical step in the approval process, particularly for Andy Burnham, whose approval is seen as vital for the final go-ahead. The combination of political pressure, cabinet disagreements, and mayoral resistance creates a complex landscape for the decision. As the report is published, all eyes will be on whether the committee can present a balanced assessment that addresses both the economic benefits and the environmental concerns raised by opponents.