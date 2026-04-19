Labour MP's Controversial Endorsement of Porn Site Under Scrutiny for Alleged Law Breaches

A Labour Member of Parliament, Samantha Niblett, known for her advocacy for a 'summer of sex' and a proposed sex toy exhibition within Parliament, has publicly supported MakeLoveNotPorn (MLNP), an adult website. An investigation by The Mail on Sunday suggests that MLNP may be violating current UK pornography laws by allowing viewers to access explicit content for 12 seconds before requiring a subscription, with no content being blurred or blocked during this initial viewing period. Legal experts and media regulators have raised concerns about the site's age verification processes, which appear to be insufficient and potentially expose minors to inappropriate material.

A Labour MP, Samantha Niblett , who has publicly campaigned for a national 'summer of sex' and even proposed holding a sex toy exhibition within the Houses of Parliament, is now facing scrutiny over her endorsement of an adult website. The Mail on Sunday can reveal that Niblett has publicly backed MakeLoveNotPorn (MLNP), a platform that claims to adhere to laws designed to prevent children from accessing adult content.

However, an extensive investigation by this newspaper has uncovered evidence suggesting that MLNP may be in breach of these very regulations. Under current UK legislation, websites displaying explicit material are required to implement robust age verification measures. This typically involves either blocking access to adult content entirely or blurring it until a user has successfully completed an age verification process. MLNP, which brands itself as a sex education platform, operates a system where viewers can watch short 12-second clips of its videos before being prompted to purchase a subscription for full access. Disturbingly, The Mail on Sunday's investigation found that explicit and graphic content, including acts of oral sex, sexual intercourse, and other sexually explicit performances, was visible within these free 12-second previews. Crucially, none of the content viewed by our reporters was blurred or obscured in any way during this initial period. Yair Cohen, a legal expert specializing in pornography laws, has expressed serious concern over MLNP's practices. According to Cohen, if the website displays adult content within the initial 12-second window before any age verification is completed, it appears to contravene the law. This sentiment is echoed by guidelines from Ofcom, the UK's communications regulator. Ofcom's website clearly states that age checks for pornographic sites should be implemented at the point of entry, meaning that no harmful content should be visible to users until they have been adequately verified as adults. Companies that fail to meet these standards face the prospect of enforcement action from the regulator. Cindy Gallop, the founder of MLNP, has defended the website's practices, asserting that it complies with UK age verification laws through its paywall system. Gallop stated that every piece of content on their website undergoes a rigorous human review process to ensure it meets their safety standards. She further explained that to access the 12-second free previews, users are required to create a free account, using an email address through which MLNP allegedly performs an 'age estimation'. However, this claim was directly contradicted by the findings of The Mail on Sunday's investigation. Two reporters from this newspaper successfully created separate fake email accounts, deliberately entering birthdates indicating they were under 16 years old. Despite these false age submissions, they were still able to register accounts with MLNP and view the 12-second preview clips of explicit content. Samantha Niblett, who has represented South Derbyshire since 2024 and has a background of over 20 years in the technology sector, has been pictured with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. Her call for a 'summer of sex' has raised eyebrows, particularly in light of these revelations about the adult website she has publicly endorsed. The implications of a Member of Parliament endorsing a platform that may be operating outside of legal parameters are significant and raise questions about due diligence and public accountability. In a separate, but perhaps related, revelation, The Mail on Sunday has also uncovered that Samantha Niblett, then known as Samantha Doherty, was a participant on Davina McCall's 1990s dating show Streetmate. At the age of 18, she accepted a 'random date' arranged by McCall. The man she was paired with, Jeff Chambers, a 22-year-old gym owner, reportedly drank excessively during their dinner, leading to an unsuccessful evening for Niblett. She later commented on his behavior, noting his overconsumption of alcohol and expressing a desire to see him sober. The interview conducted a month after the date confirmed that the pair did not pursue a relationship further. While this past television appearance does not directly relate to the current controversy surrounding MLNP, it offers a glimpse into Niblett's public persona and past engagement with media





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