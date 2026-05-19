Labour MP to stand aside for Greater Manchester Mayor, mould and damp in UK homes, HS2 delays and AI concerns

Labour Party sources revealed that the MP who stood aside for the Greater Manchester Mayor would quit his seat, Makerfield, to allow the Mayor to run for Parliament. If the Mayor unseated Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, the MP would be given the position of head of policy and a role as a floating political secretary in No 10. One in four people in the UK is living with mould and/or damp in their home, and Victorian terraces are more likely to have rising damp. The HS2 project is set to be delivered seven years late and vastly over budget, with no usable railway tracks yet laid. A leading scientific researcher warned against over-reliance on AI, saying it could limit people's capacity to question and learn.

Labour Party sources revealed that the MP who stood aside for the Greater Manchester Mayor would quit his seat, Makerfield, to allow the Mayor to run for Parliament.

If the Mayor unseated Sir Keir Starmer as Prime Minister, the MP would be given the position of head of policy and a role as a floating political secretary in No 10. One in four people in the UK is living with mould and/or damp in their home, and Victorian terraces are more likely to have rising damp. The HS2 project is set to be delivered seven years late and vastly over budget, with no usable railway tracks yet laid.

A leading scientific researcher warned against over-reliance on AI, saying it could limit people's capacity to question and learn





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Labour MP Greater Manchester Mayor Prime Minister Head Of Policy Floating Political Secretary HS2 Delays AI Concerns Mould And Damp In UK Homes Victorian Terraces Rising Damp

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