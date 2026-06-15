Labour MP vows to revive assisted dying Bill after peers' delay

Lauren Edwards, the Labour MP for Rochester and Strood, has announced she will reintroduce the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to Parliament after it fell in the House of Lords due to a lack of time to conclude the debate.

Peers have been told to finish the job after a Labour backbencher committed to an attempt to revive a controversial Bill to legalise assisted dying .

Lauren Edwards, the Labour MP for Rochester and Strood, announced she will reintroduce the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to Parliament. The Bill, previously brought to Parliament by Labour's Kim Leadbeater in 2024, passed two votes in the House of Commons. But it fell in the House of Lords after peers ran out of time to conclude their debate before the end of the previous parliamentary session in April.

Peers faced allegations of filibustering the Bill after more than 1,200 amendments were put forward, with more than 800 of those tabled or sponsored by seven peers. Yet opponents of the Bill, which proposed setting up a framework for assisted dying in England and Wales, branded it a hopelessly flawed and unsafe piece of legislation. Ms Edwards will reintroduce it on Wednesday having come second in the ballot of MPs seeking to pass laws through Private Members' Bills.

She also threatened to use rarely used powers under the Parliament Act to force it through if the Lords blocks it again. Ms Edwards said This long overdue change to the law was supported by MPs during the last session of Parliament and was prevented from passing only by the decision of a minority in the House of Lords to talk it out and stop it coming to a vote.

I believe it is a fundamental democratic principle that the elected chamber, the House of Commons, should decide what does and does not become law in this country. We owe it to all those terminally ill people and their families who are depending on this Bill to ensure that Parliament can come to a final decision on the question of choice at the end of life.

And I believe it undermines public trust in our democracy more widely if we cannot deliver on a measure that is supported by a very large majority of voters in all parts of the country. She said MPs did not take our decision lightly and, as the elected chamber, we had a right to expect that decision to be respected by the Lords, whose job it is to revise legislation not to block it.

The Parliament Act, a rarely used piece of legislation, allows for Bills that have been backed by the Commons in two successive sessions but rejected by peers to pass into law without Lords approval. Ms Edwards added it was not her intention that the Parliament Act should apply to the Bill, adding There will be no need for that if peers complete their unfinished business in the normal way but we cannot allow an unelected minority to frustrate the democratic process for a second time.

Her move was welcomed by campaigners who remain furious that peers tabled so many amendments to the legislation earlier this year that it never reached a final vote. Dame Esther Rantzen, a leading voice in the campaign to legalise assisted dying, said Like so many other people who are themselves terminally ill or have watched loved ones die in pain, I am deeply grateful to Lauren Edwards MP for deciding to take the assisted dying Bill as her Private Member's Bill.

I was absolutely horrified by the way a very small number of peers obstructed the careful, safe, well-thought through Bill the House of Commons voted for and the general public want. I hope and pray that the House of Lords is unable to obstruct this crucial, humane and compassionate piece of legislation which so many millions in other countries are already benefiting from.

Thank you, Lauren, we've never met, but I have the highest regard for your integrity and compassion, as demonstrated by your courageous support for this crucial piece of legislation. Ms Leadbeater said on social media Such positive news that the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will be reintroduced to Parliament to enable the House of Lords to finish the work they started in order to give dying people choice, compassion and dignity.

Sarah Wootton, chief executive of Dignity in Dying, said This announcement will come as an enormous relief to terminally ill people and their families. After decades of campaigning, and historic parliamentary progress towards giving dying people proper choice and protection at the end of life, many feared that law change had been derailed despite the clear support of both the public and elected MPs.

But critics warned the Bill - which would let terminally ill people with less than six months to live seek help in ending their lives - remained deeply flawed and would put pressure on vulnerable people





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