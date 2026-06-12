Labour MP who led welfare rebellion now signals support for benefit cuts amid defence spending row

Dame Meg Hillier, a key rebel in last year's welfare revolt, now back benefit cuts, citing a report on youth unemployment. The shift comes as the government faces a crisis over defence funding, with two ministers resigning.

One of the ringleaders of a major welfare rebellion by Labour MPs that tore a hole in the government's economic plans has said they are now ready to back benefit cuts .

Dame Meg Hillier said opinions in the parliamentary Labour Party were now worlds apart from where they were last year, when Sir Keir Starmer had to abandon plans to cut disability handouts. The furore, at a time when those getting cash for ill-health is at an all-time high in England, caused serious damage to Sir Keir's authority and the party's standings in the polls.

Data from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) revealed there were 3.93 million claimants entitled to Personal Independent Payment (PIP) as of January this year in England and Wales, up by 233,080, or 6 per cent, from 3.69 million a year earlier. But Dame Meg, the chairwoman of the Treasury Committee, said that a government report released last month into Neets - young adults who are not in employment, education or training - that had been a game-changer for reluctant MPs and the need for reform was now accepted.

The investigation by former health secretary Alan Milburn found that up to one in six people aged 16-24 - around 1.25 million - could be Neets by 2031 under the current trajectory. Dame Meg told the i Paper she would still want really clear guarantees that people with life-long health problems and disabilities would not lose out, but added: Conditionality is not necessarily a bad thing if it's done right. We know sanctions don't work.

But particularly for that young cohort, getting them into a rhythm and pattern and work experience is something that's necessary. Her intervention comes amid a major government row over how to fund an uptick in defence spending to improve the UK's struggling Armed Forces. Sir Keir Starmer's fragile authority suffered a major blow last night with the resignation of defence secretary John Healey and armed forces minister Al Carns over the long-delayed defence investment plan (DIP).

Military chiefs have called for around 28 billion pounds over four years, while a figure of around 18 billion pounds had been sought by officials in Whitehall. But the Dip promised just 13.5 billion pounds, of which only 10 billion pounds was extra cash, with defence sources claiming the other 3.5 billion pounds was Treasury trickery, likely from expected efficiency savings or cuts.

The Prime Minister insisted today that defence spending was a priority and he had taken the difficult decisions necessary to keep the country safe. We have another spending review coming up and before the end of this Parliament, and defence will be a number one priority in that space, he said.

He also denied this was a promise of jam tomorrow, saying: It's very important that when I make commitments on something as important as defence that I'm able to point to what the funding is. I've tackled it head on and I have taken the decision to reallocate from other departments. That's not easy. And at the same time another benefits rebel signalled that the mood was changing.

In response to the row over defence spending, Crewe and Nantwich MP Conor Naismith wrote on X: Pretty tired of this suggestion that Labour MPs oppose all welfare reform. I opposed the last attempt because it 1) was more about saving an arbitrary figure arising from an OBR forecast than it was about doing the right thing and 2) would not have worked on its own terms.

In July the Government was forced to shelve plans to restrict eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip), as Labour MPs indicated they would vote it down. The move caused a headache for Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who had a forecast 4.8 billion pounds saving from the welfare budget whittled away through a series of concessions.

She and Sir Keir are currently embroiled in a row over how much money to spend on boosting the UK's military which has led to two ministers resigning. And earlier this week her deputy at the Treasury, chief secretary Lucy Rigby, admitted to Ms Hillier's committee that the government was unable to reduce the interest graduates pay on their student loans any further than they have because of the need to pay benefits.

In May Mr Milburn warned a whole system failure has led to nearly one in seven of the UK's 16 to 24-year-olds being Neets. His interim report, published on Thursday, came as the latest data showed the number of young people neither working nor learning has topped one million for the first time since 2013, reaching 1.01 million in the three months from January to March





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