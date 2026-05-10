Labour MPs Blast Starmer After Local Elections Defeat

Labour MPs have blasted the recent electoral test as a 'disaster' with Bell Ribeiro-Addy saying 'change cannot come soon enough'. They have called on Starmer to either stand down or set a timetable for his departure.

Sir Keir Starmer is facing growing backlash after Labour received a thrashing in the local elections . Labour MPs have blasted the recent electoral test as a 'disaster' with Bell Ribeiro-Addy saying 'change cannot come soon enough'.

The MP for Clapham and Brixton described the recent set of results as a 'disaster for our party on both a local and national level'.

'The government's current strategy is holding the door open for a Reform government and electoral oblivion in Labour heartlands up and down the country,' she said. 'Change cannot come soon enough. ' Her remarks came just minutes after another Labour MP, Catherine West, said she will throw down the gauntlet for the party's top role. The MP for Hornsey and Friern Barnet said if cabinet does not challenge Starmer as party leader, she will challenge Sir Keir's position.

She told BBC Radio 4 that she would prefer for cabinet to 'reorganise themselves' and replace the Prime Minister with their 'best communicator'. However, West has put cabinet ministers 'on notice', saying she would ask for her peers' support to trigger a leadership contest if it is not done by Monday. It comes as Starmer fights to keep his job today, facing mounting pressure from the backbenches to resign after Labour were hammered in the local elections.

He vowed not to resign and promised to set out the 'convictions and values that drive me' in the coming days, as he said he would bring more 'hope' to government. More than 30 Labour MPs have so far called on him to either stand down or set a timetable for his departure. A recap of the 2026 UK local election results can be found below





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