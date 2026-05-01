Labour MPs Demand Starmer Sack 'Bat-s**t Crazy' Miliband Over Oil Drilling Policy

Dozens of Labour MPs are urging Keir Starmer to remove Ed Miliband as Energy Secretary due to his opposition to new North Sea oil drilling licenses, citing concerns over soaring energy bills and job losses. The internal revolt is fueled by accusations of ideological inflexibility and a disconnect from the concerns of ordinary voters.

A significant and growing discontent is brewing within the Labour Party , with dozens of MPs openly calling for the removal of Ed Miliband from his position as Energy Secretary.

This internal pressure stems from Miliband’s steadfast refusal to authorize new licenses for oil drilling in the North Sea, a policy that has drawn sharp criticism, particularly in the wake of escalating energy bills exacerbated by the recent conflict in Iran. The core argument from dissenting MPs centers on the belief that prioritizing domestic energy production, even alongside renewable initiatives, could alleviate the financial burden on households and generate substantial tax revenue for the government.

They accuse Miliband of being ideologically driven and out of touch with the practical concerns of constituents, particularly those in regions heavily reliant on the oil and gas industry. The situation is further complicated by speculation surrounding a potential Cabinet reshuffle, with Miliband reportedly eyeing the position of Chancellor currently held by Rachel Reeves.

The frustration isn’t limited to backbenchers; several ministers are also reportedly voicing their concerns, stating that Miliband’s policies are hindering the government’s ability to effectively address the cost of living crisis. One senior MP described the growing opposition as a ‘clarion call’ and expressed doubt about the Prime Minister’s willingness to take decisive action, questioning whether Keir Starmer possesses the strength to remove a figure as prominent and politically connected as Miliband.

The criticism extends to accusations of Miliband’s perceived overestimation of his support within the party, with some MPs dismissing the notion that he could successfully challenge for leadership. The impact of Miliband’s policies is already being felt in Scotland, where approximately 4,000 jobs have been lost in the oil and drilling sector since Labour assumed power.

This economic fallout has intensified calls for a pragmatic approach to energy policy, balancing environmental concerns with the need for energy security and economic stability. The debate highlights a deep divide within the Labour Party regarding the pace and scope of the transition to renewable energy sources.

The calls for Miliband’s removal are not solely motivated by economic concerns; they also represent a broader attempt to reassert the Prime Minister’s authority and demonstrate a responsiveness to the concerns of ordinary voters. Several MPs argue that Miliband’s uncompromising stance on North Sea drilling portrays the party as ‘obsessive’ and disconnected from the realities faced by working families.

While the government maintains its commitment to a ‘fair and balanced transition’ in the North Sea, the pressure on Starmer to act is mounting. Despite reports suggesting Starmer is hesitant to initiate a reshuffle, fearing further distraction, key figures within his team, including his political director and Chief Whip, are advocating for a Cabinet reset to strengthen his position and address the growing internal dissent.

The situation remains fluid, with the outcome of next week’s local elections potentially influencing Starmer’s decision. The underlying tension underscores the challenges of navigating the complex interplay between ideological commitments, economic realities, and political pragmatism within a governing party





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