Labour MPs Fear Green Surge, Urge Delay to Voting Age Reform

Labour backbenchers are calling on Sir Keir Starmer to postpone plans to lower the voting age to 16, fearing it will hand votes to the Green Party amid a shift in youth political allegiance. Concerns are rising that the Greens could benefit more than Labour from enfranchising younger voters, prompting calls for a delay until after the next general election.

Labour Party members of Parliament are expressing significant reservations about Sir Keir Starmer 's proposal to lower the voting age to 16 for general elections. The core concern driving this internal opposition stems from a growing fear that such a change would disproportionately benefit the Green Party , potentially undermining Labour's electoral prospects.

These MPs are urgently advocating for a postponement of the plan, suggesting it would be profoundly unwise to implement it before the next general election, currently anticipated in 2029. A preferred timeline, discussed privately among backbenchers, proposes delaying the change until 2030, effectively shielding the next election from the potential impact of newly enfranchised younger voters.

The impetus for this shift in sentiment appears to be recent polling data indicating a substantial decline in support for Labour among younger demographics, coupled with a corresponding surge in popularity for the Green Party. A November 2023 ITV Youth Tracker poll conducted by Savanta revealed a dramatic drop in Labour support among 18 to 25-year-olds, falling from 43% in March of the previous year to just 25%.

Simultaneously, support for the Green Party within this age group nearly doubled, rising from 16% to 32%. This trend has led Labour MPs to believe that lowering the voting age now would inadvertently funnel votes away from their party and towards Zack Polanski's Green Party, particularly in constituencies where Labour holds a narrow lead.

One senior MP, speaking to The Mail on Sunday, bluntly stated that proceeding with the plan before 2029 would be 'total madness,' and urged Local Government Secretary Steve Reed, who is overseeing the reform, to reconsider the timing. The argument centers on the belief that delaying the change would safeguard Labour's chances in the upcoming election.

Initially, Labour faced criticism for the proposal, with accusations of attempting to manipulate future elections based on the assumption that younger voters would favor their party over the Conservatives. However, the recent polling data has flipped the narrative, suggesting the Greens could be the primary beneficiaries. The Conservative Party has also weighed in on the matter, with Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp accusing Labour of a 'cynical political ploy' and reaffirming the Tory commitment to oppose lowering the voting age.

He suggested that Labour's sudden hesitation is a direct result of realizing the plan is 'set to blow up in their face' as younger voters increasingly lean towards the Green Party. While a senior Labour source acknowledged some sympathy for postponing the change, they maintained that the plan to implement it by 2029 would proceed, arguing that the relatively small number of 16 and 17-year-olds would not significantly alter the outcome of the next general election.

This assertion, however, appears to contradict Labour's stated commitment to 'increase the engagement of young people in our vibrant democracy,' as outlined in their manifesto. The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has affirmed its intention to deliver the change within the current parliamentary term, emphasizing its commitment to both democratic participation and manifesto pledges. The situation is further complicated by escalating tensions between Labour and the Green Party.

The Greens have criticized Local Government Secretary Steve Reed, accusing him of representing a 'self-serving and out-of-touch culture' associated with Labour. A leaked internal memo from the Green Party alleges that Mr. Reed orchestrated a smear campaign against Green voters, falsely labeling them as extremists and anti-Semites, and that further research is being conducted to discredit him.

Mr. Reed responded by accusing the Green Party of harboring anti-Semites who previously aligned with Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of the Labour Party, and welcomed Zack Polanski's eventual acknowledgement and action regarding the issue, vowing to continue exposing such racism





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Voting Age Labour Party Green Party UK Politics Sir Keir Starmer Zack Polanski

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