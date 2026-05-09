Labour MPs plot Prime Minister's downfall as Starmer's Cabinet Ministers face criticism

Some of Keir Starmer's most senior Cabinet Ministers have been called out for failing to back him as Labour MPs plot the Prime Minister's downfall. Last night, Downing Street forced most of the Cabinet to post supportive messages on social media, but three prominent figures appeared unwilling to do so.

Some of Keir Starmer 's most senior Cabinet Ministers have been called out for failing to back him, as Labour MPs plot the Prime Minister 's downfall.

Last night Downing Street forced most of the Cabinet to post supportive messages backing Sir Keir on social media, but three prominent figures appeared unwilling to do so. Ed Miliband, who reportedly called on Starmer to set out a timetable for his departure recently, failed to back Sir Keir continuing in the role.

Mr Miliband cited Starmer's words that the government 'must go further in delivering the mandate for change that Labour won in 2024 - and show how we will answer the call for change in our country'. The post was branded a 'non-endorsement' by commentators.

Next up the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, appeared to scold the Prime Minister as she demanded: 'Do better'. Ms Mahmood also described the results in her native Birmingham as 'devastating'





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Labour Mps Cabinet Ministers Keir Starmer Plotting Downfall Prime Minister

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