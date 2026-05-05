Labour MPs Plot to Oust Keir Starmer Using Tactics That Toppled Tony Blair

Disgruntled Labour MPs are reportedly planning to use similar methods to those that forced Tony Blair's resignation to pressure Keir Starmer to set a departure timetable, amid fears of significant losses in upcoming local elections and a surge in support for the Green Party.

A significant challenge to Keir Starmer 's leadership of the Labour Party is brewing, with a group of disgruntled MPs reportedly preparing to utilize tactics reminiscent of those that led to the ousting of Tony Blair in 2006.

The core of the discontent stems from increasingly pessimistic predictions regarding the upcoming local elections, with insiders fearing potentially catastrophic losses exceeding one thousand council seats, alongside anticipated setbacks in parliamentary contests in Scotland and Wales. This potential electoral disaster is fueling anxieties within the party, prompting a coordinated effort to pressure Starmer into outlining a clear timeline for his departure.

The planned move involves the circulation of an open letter, mirroring the strategy employed by allies of Gordon Brown nearly two decades ago. In 2006, a wave of resignations from ministerial aides, including prominent figures like Tom Watson, created immense pressure on Blair, ultimately leading to his announcement of a departure timetable. The current situation is further complicated by the lingering fallout from the recent Mandelson scandal, which already left Starmer vulnerable within his own ranks.

The timing of the King's Speech, scheduled for next Tuesday, is seen as a deliberate attempt by the government to 'reset' the premiership and deflect attention from the internal turmoil. However, loyalists are cautioning against a leadership change, arguing that it could trigger an early general election, a prospect many within the party are keen to avoid. The brewing discontent is not being publicly acknowledged by all within the Labour hierarchy.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed, tasked with defending the government's position, dismissed knowledge of the letter plot and urged colleagues to refrain from what he termed 'doomscrolling' through potential leaders. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the immediate task of securing votes in the upcoming local elections, highlighting the critical issues at stake, such as social housing construction and improvements to public services.

Reed strongly criticized the idea of emulating the Conservatives' perceived instability by engaging in internal power struggles, asserting that such behavior would render the party incapable of addressing the concerns of the British public. Despite Reed's public dismissal, reports indicate that several Cabinet ministers are aware of the plot, with one admitting to 'real anger' within the Parliamentary party.

The underlying sentiment echoes the concerns raised in the 2006 letter to Blair, which criticized the 'uncertainty over when you intend to leave office' and its detrimental impact on the government and the party. Currently, a lack of clear contenders – with figures like Angela Rayner, Andy Burnham, and Wes Streeting not yet positioned to launch leadership bids – has provided a degree of protection for Starmer.

However, a particularly poor showing in the local elections is widely expected to unleash a surge of pent-up frustration and demands for a change in leadership. The situation is further exacerbated by recent polling data, particularly in London, which traditionally serves as a Labour stronghold. A new mega-poll conducted by More in Common reveals that Labour is now 'under siege' from all sides, experiencing a significant 15-point drop in support since the last general election.

Simultaneously, the Green Party has witnessed a substantial surge in popularity, gaining 10 points and poised to achieve its highest-ever vote share in a London borough. The Greens are now challenging Labour's dominance in key constituencies, leading in Hackney by three points and closing the gap in Islington, Lambeth, and Lewisham. Projections indicate that the Green Party will secure second place in 16 boroughs and come within five points of Labour in five others.

This dramatic shift in the political landscape underscores the depth of dissatisfaction with Labour's current direction and strengthens the resolve of those seeking a change in leadership. The combination of impending electoral defeat, internal dissent, and a resurgent Green Party creates a volatile environment for Keir Starmer, leaving his position increasingly precarious and vulnerable to a potential coup





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