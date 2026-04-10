Labour MPs Prepare to Rebel Against Jury Trial Cuts, Threatening Justice Secretary's Reforms

Up to 90 Labour MPs are poised to defy the government and back an amendment that could block David Lammy's controversial cuts to jury trials. The proposed reforms, aimed at tackling the backlog of crown court cases, have sparked a major backlash within the party, with concerns raised about the impact on access to justice and the rights of victims and defendants. The amendment proposes specialist courts for sexual offenses and domestic abuse cases, where all cases would be heard with a jury and a specialist judge.

A significant rebellion is brewing within the Labour Party over proposed cuts to jury trials , with up to 90 MPs reportedly prepared to defy the government and back an amendment that could effectively halt the reforms. The controversial plans, spearheaded by Justice Secretary David Lammy , aim to address the substantial backlog of crown court cases, currently exceeding 80,000, by limiting jury trials to cases carrying a potential sentence of three years or more.

This means cases with shorter sentences would be heard by a single judge, without a jury. However, the proposals have faced considerable opposition from within the Labour Party, as well as from other parties and legal professionals. The core of the dissent centers on the potential impact on access to justice and the rights of defendants and victims. The Justice Secretary's argument is based on the necessity of clearing the backlog, emphasizing the detrimental impact of delays on victims, which can cause them to give up and cases to collapse. Lammy contends that this situation demands swift action, implying that the current system is failing. His proposed reforms, however, have not been well-received by many in his own party, who see them as a potential threat to the fairness of the judicial process. This conflict highlights a deep divide within the government regarding the best way to address the crisis in the court system and the impact on the justice process for all involved.\At the heart of the opposition is an amendment tabled by Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, which proposes the establishment of specialist courts specifically for sexual offences and domestic abuse cases. Under her plan, all cases heard in these specialist courts would involve both a jury and a specialist judge. This approach is intended to provide greater support for victims and witnesses, ensuring they can give their best evidence while minimizing the risk of retraumatisation. Nichols has been vocal in her criticism of the government's approach, accusing it of using rape victims as a means to push through the reforms. Her amendment is seen by many as the key to defeating Lammy's plans and preserving the right to jury trials in a wider range of cases. The amendment, if successful, would likely require a significant reallocation of resources and a reimagining of how certain cases are handled. Support for Nichols’ amendment is growing, with reports suggesting as many as 90 Labour MPs are prepared to back it in a vote. This demonstrates the extent of the opposition within the party, with many believing the government is prioritizing efficiency over ensuring justice. The debate also raises questions about whether the proposed changes are effective and whether they inadvertently undermine the integrity of the judicial process. The government must now deal with a highly complex situation, facing pressure from a range of voices calling for a different, more cautious path.\The amendment has garnered support from other prominent Labour MPs, including Stella Creasy, who believes the proposal represents a constructive approach to addressing the court backlog while upholding due process and supporting victims. Kirsty Brimelow KC, the chair of the Bar Council, has also expressed support, advocating for the government to follow through on its manifesto promises and prioritize cases involving vulnerable people through specialist courts that retain juries. Legal professionals argue that the government should focus on approaches that are known to work rather than undermining a fundamental principle of community participation in the justice system. The Ministry of Justice has defended its position, arguing that the reforms are necessary to address the crisis in the crown court system and deliver swift justice for victims. The Ministry has also highlighted its investment in support services for victims and the launch of a new legal advisors service. However, critics argue that the government's approach risks further marginalizing victims and undermining the integrity of the judicial process. The debate underscores the challenges of balancing competing priorities in the justice system and the importance of ensuring that all parties involved are treated fairly and effectively. The government must now navigate the political landscape while managing the concerns of victims, the public, and its own MPs, showing that it can deliver the justice everyone deserves. The situation represents a significant challenge to the government and its ability to implement its policy priorities





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Labour MPs Threaten Rebellion Over Jury Trial CutsUp to 90 Labour MPs are planning to rebel against the Government's proposed cuts to jury trials, a move that could potentially derail the Justice Secretary's reforms aimed at reducing the backlog of Crown Court cases. An amendment tabled by MP Charlotte Nichols proposes specialist courts for sexual offenses and domestic abuse cases, requiring juries in these specific instances.

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