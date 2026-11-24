Labour politicians advocate replacing council tax with a property value charge, arguing it would lower bills for millions while addressing regressive regional disparities in the current tax system.

Labour Members of Parliament gathered for a parliamentary debate to advocate for a comprehensive overhaul of the local taxation system in England. Lawmakers pushed for the replacement of the existing council tax and stamp duty duties with an annual levy calculated as a percentage of property values. This structural shift aims to address what supporters describe as a fundamentally flawed mechanism that penalizes residents in lower-value housing markets while favoring those in the high-cost property zones of the South East.

MPs Challenge Regressive Local Tax Structure

Liberal Democrat MP Jamie Stone led the Westminster Hall debate, which centered on a public petition demanding an independent review of the current fiscal framework. Several Labour representatives used the platform to argue that the 1991 property valuations underpinning council tax bands are woefully outdated. They contend that this stagnation creates a deeply regressive system where homeowners in cheaper areas pay a higher proportion of their property wealth compared to those in expensive boroughs like Westminster.

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Afzal Khan , Labour MP for Manchester Rusholme, highlighted the disparity facing his constituents who pay hundreds of pounds more annually than residents in London. Paula Barker , MP for Liverpool Wavertree, joined the call for reform, emphasizing that current measures fail to capture the massive gains in property prices since 1991. She argued that re-evaluating properties and abolishing stamp duty would allow local government to secure necessary revenue without penalizing work or economic activity.

Further illustrating the regional imbalance, Luke Myer , MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland, presented data showing effective property tax rates of 0.7 per cent in the North East versus 0.2 per cent in London. He asserted that regions hit hardest by deindustrialization are now subjected to a heavier tax burden relative to their asset values, exacerbating economic inequality across different parts of England.

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Economic Modeling and Fiscal Impact Analysis

Advocates for the new proposal point to modeling from Tax Policy Associates, which suggests that shifting to a proportional charge would have significant implications for the capital and surrounding counties. The analysis indicates that while some areas might see increased costs, the overall structure would be more equitable. The core argument rests on the premise that wealthier homeowners, particularly in London and the South East, should contribute a fairer share towards local services proportional to the value of their assets.

Richard Burgon , Labour MP for Leeds East, emphasized that replacing council tax with a progressive alternative could make life more affordable for the vast majority of households. He noted that this transition could occur without increasing the total tax burden, thereby protecting council funding while alleviating pressure on working families. He stressed that the current system fails to reflect the vast increases in property wealth enjoyed by some homeowners, as house prices have soared far beyond 1991 levels.

Navendu Mishra , MP for Stockport, cited estimates from the Fairer Share campaign, which suggest that a 0.48 per cent annual charge on properties would lower bills for 18 million households. In Stockport, he noted that households could gain approximately £600 a year, with 99 per cent of households in his constituency benefiting from the change. This data supports the claim that a value-based tax could provide substantial financial relief to the majority of the population.

Political Resistance and Historical Precedents

Despite the growing momentum, the proposal faces significant political headwinds and internal reservations. Critics highlight that previous administrations of all colors have avoided an England-wide revaluation for fear of voter backlash. The memory of the poll tax, which led to widespread civil unrest, looms large over any discussion of local tax reform. Cat Eccles , MP for Stourbridge, warned that any new scheme must carefully consider the historical fate of the poll tax to avoid similar political and social consequences.

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The debate also touched on the broader political strategy of the Labour Party. While the party has overhauled local authority funding to focus on needy urban heartlands and introduced a mansion tax on high-value homes, they have stopped short of mandating a full council tax revaluation. Some Labour MPs joined Conservative critics in expressing skepticism about the practical implementation of such a sweeping change, citing the potential for widespread disruption.

The push for a property value tax represents a significant challenge to the status quo of local government finance in the UK. With support from figures like Andy Burnham in the past and current backing from numerous Labour MPs, the idea of a proportional levy is gaining traction among left-wingers who insist on a fairer system. However, the path to implementation remains fraught with political and logistical complexities that lawmakers must navigate carefully.

As the debate continues, the focus remains on how to balance the need for increased local government revenue with the fairness of the tax burden across different regions. The proposals suggest that a move away from the 1991 valuation bands could offer a more modern and equitable solution, but the political will to enact such changes remains a subject of intense scrutiny and debate within Westminster.