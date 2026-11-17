Labour MPs voted against banning illegal arrivals from gaining citizenship for life, branding Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's reforms a farce. The Immigration and Asylum Bill passed with 294 votes.

Labour Members of Parliament rejected a Conservative amendment tonight that sought to ban illegal arrivals from ever claiming British citizenship. The vote dealt a significant blow to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's immigration agenda, with backbenchers opposing the toughest measures she had originally intended to include in the legislation.

The decision came during the third and final reading of the Immigration and Asylum Bill in the House of Commons. Conservative shadow home secretary Chris Philp immediately branded the outcome a complete farce, arguing that the government was rewarding those who breached border controls. He stated that British people expect illegal immigrants to be barred from citizenship after abusing the nations borders.

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The Core Vote and Legislative Outcome

Chris Philp tabled two specific amendments to the bill to impose stricter penalties on irregular migration. The first amendment demanded a lifetime ban on citizenship for anyone arriving illegally, such as via small boats. The second proposed a mandatory ten-year waiting period before migrants could gain the right to remain in the United Kingdom.

Labour MPs voted down both proposals. Consequently, the bill passed with 294 votes in favor and 94 against. The legislation as approved allows hundreds of thousands of unskilled migrants, including foreign care workers, to apply for Indefinite Leave to Remain after five years. This status permits them to live, work, and claim benefits in the UK indefinitely.

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Backbench Rebellion and Policy Watering Down

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood faced a rebellion from her own MPs, which forced her to water down the bill ahead of the debate. She had initially proposed that these migrants wait for up to 15 years before gaining permanent residency. The pressure from the backbench compelled her to accept the reduced five-year threshold.

Chris Philp criticized the government for prioritizing illegal immigrants over the British public. He highlighted that since the Labour government took office, 88,000 people have illegally crossed the Channel. Only about 6,000 of these individuals have been removed, meaning over 90 percent have been allowed to stay.

Philp argued that tinkering at the edges of the legal system is ineffective. He stated that until the UK leaves the European Convention on Human Rights and dismantles the legal framework surrounding illegal migration, border control will remain unsuccessful. He claimed this approach has failed before and would fail again under the current home secretary.

Closing the Deportation Loophole

Despite the setbacks on citizenship, the government introduced a critical amendment to close a deportation loophole. This change allows rejected asylum seekers and illegal migrants to be deported within hours of their appeals failing. Previously, a minimum five-day notice period had to expire before most enforced removals could take place legally.

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Many failed asylum seekers used this five-day window to instruct human rights lawyers to lodge eleventh-hour claims. These spurious claims were frequently used to delay removal processes. The new amendment abolishes this notice period, enabling immigration officers to remove most rejected migrants without notice as soon as their appeal options are exhausted.

Following the debate, Shabana Mahmood defended the legislation. She stated that the bill would restore order and control to the borders by bearing down on illegal entry. She emphasized that the law ensures fairness by swiftly removing those with no right to be in the country.

The passage of the bill marks a pivotal moment for UK immigration policy. While stricter citizenship bans were rejected, the removal of the deportation grace period represents a significant operational shift. The government aims to demonstrate that it can manage migration flows while adhering to legal constraints.