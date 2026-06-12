Influential Labour figures including Dame Meg Hillier and Andy Burnham are pushing for a fundamental overhaul of property taxation, arguing that the current council tax system unfairly burdens northern England and is a "tax on deprivation". With Burnham positioned as a potential future leader, proposals for a proportional land value tax aim to shift the fiscal burden from the North to wealthy London and South East property owners, potentially generating billions for local communities.

Dame Meg Hillier, an influential Labour MP, has declared the recent review of youth joblessness by Alan Milburn a "game-changer," signaling a significant shift in the Parliamentary Labour Party 's perspective from just a year ago.

This renewed energy within the party is extending beyond social policy into a concerted push for a radical overhaul of the UK's property tax system. At the forefront of this movement is Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, who many Labour MPs believe has found the moment to scrap a system they deride as a "tax on deprivation.

" Their ambition is to replace the existing council tax-a system often criticized for placing a higher relative burden on a modest terrace in northern England than on a London mansion-with a new proportional property tax based on current property values. Burnham has long argued that land is under-taxed, a stance that could become central to any future economic policy he champions.

According to a spokesperson, he "did not propose any changes to the tax system," but MPs hopeful for his ascent are banking on him embracing the idea as Prime Minister. The specific model gaining traction, backed by the campaign group Fairer Share, involves scrapping both council tax and stamp duty and replacing them with a flat annual charge of 0.48 per cent of a home's current worth.

Proponents claim this would deliver a combined £6.5 billion boost to communities outside London, with the largest savings accruing in northern seats and the financial burden shifting to property owners in London and the South East. This push for tax reform unfolds against a backdrop of growing public strain, with council tax arrears rising over the last year as many households struggle with the cost of living.

For Labour MPs, the issue is deeply intertwined with their goal of addressing regional inequalities. They see Burnham, who could soon return to Westminster via the Makerfield by-election and is widely expected to challenge Keir Starmer for the party leadership, as the standard-bearer for this change. The political calculus is clear: a move towards a land value tax could solidify support in the party's traditional heartlands while presenting a stark, populist contrast to the Conservative government's record.

Meanwhile, separate concerns about national security are making headlines. Security officials recently discovered a hidden camera in a ceiling panel within a sensitive UK government building in central London, a structure housing the Home Office and the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government. The covert device was found by the UK National Authority for Counter-Eavesdropping (Nace), a dedicated unit within the Foreign Office comprising around 70 staff who routinely sweep government premises for bugs.

This incident follows earlier warnings to MPs about a Chinese tracking device found in the Prime Minister's car in 2022, fueling anxieties about increasingly sophisticated espionage tactics targeting UK officials. The discovery in a building linked to the controversial planning application for China's proposed mega-embassy in London adds a layer of geopolitical tension to the security breach, prompting calls for increased vigilance and a refresh of counter-intelligence protocols across Whitehall.

(Note: The original provided text contained disjointed segments about egg reviews and food system efficiency that were not part of the core political and security news narrative. Those elements were excluded from this rewrite as per the instruction to focus only on substantive news content and ignore boilerplate/navigational fragments.





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Labour Party Council Tax Land Value Tax Andy Burnham Regional Inequality UK Property Market Fairer Share

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