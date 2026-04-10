Labour MPs Threaten Rebellion Over Jury Trial Cuts

Up to 90 Labour MPs are planning to rebel against the Government's proposed cuts to jury trials, a move that could potentially derail the Justice Secretary's reforms aimed at reducing the backlog of Crown Court cases. An amendment tabled by MP Charlotte Nichols proposes specialist courts for sexual offenses and domestic abuse cases, requiring juries in these specific instances.

A significant rebellion is brewing within the Labour Party , with up to 90 MPs reportedly poised to defy the Government and support an amendment aimed at blocking the Justice Secretary David Lammy 's contentious proposals to limit jury trials . The proposed changes, part of the Courts and Tribunals Bill currently under consideration in a House of Commons committee, are facing strong opposition from within the Labour ranks, rival political parties, and leading barristers.

The crux of the dispute centers on Mr. Lammy's plan to reduce the number of jury trials in an effort to alleviate the massive backlog of Crown Court cases, which now exceeds 80,000. Under the Bill, jury trials would be restricted to cases carrying a potential sentence of three years or more, with cases involving lesser sentences being heard by a single Crown Court judge without a jury. This has triggered significant backlash, with many MPs and legal professionals expressing concerns about its potential impact on the justice system and the rights of defendants.\Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, has taken a leading role in the opposition, tabling an amendment that proposes the establishment of specialist courts specifically dedicated to handling sexual offences and domestic abuse cases. Her amendment mandates that any case heard in these specialist courts must involve both a jury and a specialist judge. This approach is seen as a direct challenge to Mr. Lammy's reforms and is supported by a number of other Labour MPs, including Stella Creasy. According to reports in The Times, the amendment is viewed by rebels as the primary mechanism to effectively scuttle Mr. Lammy's plans. Ms. Nichols has been particularly vocal in her criticism, accusing the Government of exploiting the experiences of rape victims to push through the controversial changes. In a powerful speech last month in the Commons, Ms. Nichols shared her own experience of being raped, emphasizing that the reforms felt like her experience was being manipulated for political gain. The debate has intensified as the Government continues to defend the reforms, arguing they are necessary to address the escalating backlog and reduce the delays faced by victims of crime. The Justice Secretary, who also serves as Deputy Prime Minister, has framed the issue as a critical choice, stating that the current situation is unsustainable and that reforms are essential to ensure the swift delivery of justice.\The amendment proposed by Ms. Nichols has garnered support from various quarters, including the Bar Council, the professional body representing barristers. Kirsty Brimelow KC, the chair of the Bar Council, has urged the Government to prioritize the establishment of specialist courts as promised in the 2024 manifesto. She emphasizes the importance of retaining jury trials in cases involving vulnerable individuals and focusing on sexual offences and domestic abuse. The objective is to tackle delays and ensure fair outcomes for all parties involved. Ms. Creasy echoed this sentiment, emphasizing that there is a way to ensure both victim support and due process. The Ministry of Justice has defended its position, highlighting the urgent need to address the crisis in the Crown Court. A spokesperson emphasized the extensive backlog of cases and the devastating delays faced by victims. The Ministry of Justice has pledged to employ various strategies to resolve the crisis including pragmatic structural reform, significant financial investments, and modernization. They point to investments such as 550 million pounds in support services for victims and the recent launch of a new legal advisors service for rape victims to show commitment to addressing the issue and providing timely justice





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Labour Party Jury Trials Courts And Tribunals Bill David Lammy Backlog Sexual Offences Domestic Abuse Charlotte Nichols Justice Parliament

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