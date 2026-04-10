Labour MPs Threaten Rebellion Over Jury Trial Cuts

Up to 90 Labour MPs are poised to rebel against the government's plans to reduce jury trials in England and Wales, aiming to block the Justice Secretary's reforms aimed at tackling court backlogs. An amendment proposing specialist courts for sexual offenses and domestic abuse cases is at the heart of the disagreement.

A significant rebellion is brewing within the Labour Party over proposed cuts to jury trials , with up to 90 MPs reportedly prepared to defy the government and support an amendment to the Courts and Tribunals Bill. The amendment, put forward by Charlotte Nichols, the Labour MP for Warrington North, seeks to create specialist courts specifically for sexual offenses and domestic abuse cases, requiring jury trials and specialist judges within these courts.

This move is seen as a direct challenge to Justice Secretary David Lammy's plans to limit jury trials in an effort to address the massive backlog of crown court cases, which currently exceeds 80,000.\The core of the controversy lies in Lammy's proposed reforms, which would restrict jury trials to cases carrying a potential sentence of three years or more. Cases with sentences of three years or less would be heard by a single crown court judge, without a jury. Critics, including a substantial number of Labour backbenchers, rival political parties, and prominent barristers, argue that these changes undermine the principle of jury trials and could potentially disadvantage victims, especially those in cases of sexual offenses and domestic abuse. Charlotte Nichols has been particularly vocal, accusing the government of using rape victims as a means to push through these controversial reforms. She recently shared her own experience of being raped during a Commons debate, arguing that the government's approach felt like the weaponization of such experiences. The Labour MP's amendment, supported by other figures like Stella Creasy, emphasizes the importance of providing both support to victims and ensuring due process in the legal system, arguing that a balance can be struck even while addressing the court backlog.\The opposition to Lammy's proposals extends beyond the Labour Party's backbenches. Kirsty Brimelow KC, chair of the Bar Council, has also voiced concerns, urging the government to prioritize the establishment of specialist courts for vulnerable individuals, echoing the promise made in the 2024 manifesto. She stresses the importance of retaining juries in such cases and focusing on the core issues surrounding sexual offenses and domestic abuse. The Ministry of Justice maintains that the reforms are necessary due to the critical state of the crown court system, citing the overwhelming backlog and the detrimental effects on victims who face lengthy delays. They argue that these changes, along with record financial investment and modernization efforts, are essential to alleviate the pressure on the system and deliver swift justice. The Ministry also highlights its commitment to supporting victims, including investments in services and the recent launch of a new legal advisors service specifically for rape victims. The debate continues, with the outcome of the amendment potentially reshaping the landscape of jury trials in England and Wales. The government has to face the decision that the amendment represents a constructive step forward in addressing the challenges faced by the justice system





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Labour MPs Threaten Rebellion Over Jury Trial CutsUp to 90 Labour MPs are planning to rebel against the Government's proposed cuts to jury trials, a move that could potentially derail the Justice Secretary's reforms aimed at reducing the backlog of Crown Court cases. An amendment tabled by MP Charlotte Nichols proposes specialist courts for sexual offenses and domestic abuse cases, requiring juries in these specific instances.

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Labour MPs Prepare to Rebel Against Jury Trial Cuts, Threatening Justice Secretary's ReformsUp to 90 Labour MPs are poised to defy the government and back an amendment that could block David Lammy's controversial cuts to jury trials. The proposed reforms, aimed at tackling the backlog of crown court cases, have sparked a major backlash within the party, with concerns raised about the impact on access to justice and the rights of victims and defendants. The amendment proposes specialist courts for sexual offenses and domestic abuse cases, where all cases would be heard with a jury and a specialist judge.

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