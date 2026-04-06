Labour Party Divided Over Immigration Reforms: Ministers Seek to Water Down Home Secretary's Proposals

Internal divisions within the Labour Party have emerged as some ministers are working with rebel MPs to weaken Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's proposed immigration reforms. The reforms aim to tighten rules on permanent settlement, with a key point of contention being their retrospective application. This has led to behind-the-scenes maneuvering and criticism from within the party, with potential implications for the government's immigration policy and its ability to deal with electoral challenges.

Behind the scenes, a complex power struggle is unfolding within the Labour Party as ministers are reportedly collaborating with backbench MPs to dilute proposed immigration reforms spearheaded by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood . The reforms, announced last year, aim to tighten restrictions on permanent settlement in Britain, partially in response to the perceived electoral challenge posed by Reform UK.

A significant point of contention revolves around the retrospective application of the new rules, which would effectively double the residency period required for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) from five to ten years for individuals who have arrived since 2021. This has sparked considerable discontent among some Labour MPs, who feel that the reforms are overly harsh and may disproportionately impact those already residing in the UK.\The Guardian has reported that several ministers are working in secret with rebel MPs to advocate for exemptions to the reforms, particularly regarding their retrospective nature. This clandestine activity reflects a deep rift within the party. Anonymous sources within the Labour Party have expressed concerns about the process, with some MPs suggesting that removing the retrospective element could ease internal tensions. Some MPs felt they were being treated with contempt by not being given a chance to vote on the plans. Other reports indicate that some dissenting voices have been subjected to pressure, including verbal reprimands, after publicly criticizing the proposals. The controversy surrounding the immigration reforms has also fueled public debate, with figures like Angela Rayner criticizing the plans as “un-British”. The potential for a symbolic vote on the measures in the coming months underscores the growing opposition within the party.\The reforms announced by Home Secretary Mahmood are designed to make it more difficult for migrants to gain permanent settlement, reflecting a strategic effort to address concerns about immigration levels and to counter the appeal of Reform UK. The policy has been met with both support and opposition, with critics arguing that the reforms are overly restrictive and could create unnecessary hardship for migrants. The Home Office has issued a statement emphasizing the principle that the right to permanent residence should be earned, not automatically granted. The internal dissent within the Labour Party highlights the complexity of navigating immigration policies and the political ramifications. The ongoing efforts to modify the reforms suggest a delicate balancing act, as the party navigates between competing internal pressures and the broader political landscape. The situation is further complicated by the potential for a backlash from the Right of the Labour Party, who view the reforms as crucial to warding off the threat from Reform UK, should any attempts to water down the plans be successful. The future of the immigration reforms remains uncertain, with the outcome of the internal debates and any potential votes expected to significantly shape the implementation and impact of the new policies





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Labour Party Immigration Shabana Mahmood Reforms Politics

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Public Calls on Labour to Reconsider North Sea Drilling Amid Soaring Energy PricesA new poll shows that the public is urging Labour to reconsider its ban on North Sea oil and gas drilling, due to the rise in energy costs. The situation has intensified since Iran began a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and is now creating a growing divide within the Cabinet regarding energy policy. The Tories, Reform UK and the Greens are now in an unprecedented three-way split.

Read more »

UK Politics in Turmoil: Three Parties Neck-and-Neck in Polls, Labour LagsA new poll reveals an unprecedented three-way tie between the Conservatives, Reform UK, and the Green Party, with Labour trailing. The findings, conducted by Lord Ashcroft, highlight the shifting political landscape and the potential impact of the upcoming local elections. The poll also examines public opinion on key issues, including the war on Iran and leadership within the major parties.

Read more »

Labour MP Accuses No 10 of Smear Campaign, Claiming Mental Health Was WeaponizedKarl Turner, a suspended Labour MP, alleges No 10 attempted to smear him by questioning his mental health due to his opposition to jury trial reforms and criticism of Sir Keir Starmer's aide. He sent a solicitor's letter to party leaders detailing the accusations, leading to a denial from No 10. The controversy surrounds Turner's principled stance and the alleged attempts to undermine his credibility.

Read more »

Labour Party Faces Backbench Revolt Over North Sea Energy PolicyA growing number of Labour MPs are calling on Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to soften the Net Zero agenda and allow fresh exploration of North Sea oil and gas to tackle the cost of living. This comes amid rising energy prices and public pressure.

Read more »

Labour Party Divided: Ministers and MPs Clash Over Immigration ReformA split within the Labour Party emerges as some ministers and backbench MPs work to dilute Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood's proposed immigration reforms. The reforms, aimed at addressing the electoral threat from Reform UK, face opposition due to their retrospective application of new rules regarding indefinite leave to remain. The report details secret discussions, criticisms from prominent figures, and a potential symbolic vote, highlighting the complex internal dynamics surrounding immigration policy.

Read more »

Tories urge Waitrose to reinstate employee sacked over shoplifter confrontationShadow home secretary Chris Philp said Waitrose had acted “disgracefully”.

Read more »