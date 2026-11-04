Labour Pauses Green Energy Auctions to Review Cost of Living Impact

Energy Minister Michael Shanks confirms the 2027 Contracts for Difference round is suspended pending a review to protect consumers from rising bills and wasted wind costs.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks has officially announced that the United Kingdom will pause the upcoming round of green power auctions scheduled for 2027. This decision follows an admission by the Labour government that the current system for subsidizing wind and solar energy is allowing taxpayers to subsidize energy generators at an unsustainable cost. The pause applies to the next Contracts for Difference (CfD) sell-off, which was previously expected to proceed as planned.

Core Mechanism Of The Energy Subsidy System

The Contracts for Difference system operates by having renewable energy generators bid to receive an agreed fixed rate for the electricity they produce. This mechanism is designed to provide investors with the financial certainty required to fund high-upfront-cost projects. If market electricity prices rise above the agreed rate, generators must pay back the excess. However, if market prices fall below that rate, firms receive a top-up subsidy funded directly through consumer bills.

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Mr Shanks told the Lords Environment Committee that while the auctions have successfully provided certainty for new project construction, the government must now examine whether the model is working for consumers. The Energy Minister stated that ministers will look at whether more significant changes to the scheme are necessary before the next round proceeds. This intervention marks a shift from the hardline green policies previously followed by Ed Miliband when he served as energy secretary.

Government Stance On Cost Control And Grid Constraints

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Chancellor John Healey are actively moving the government away from previous policy approaches as Labour faces intense pressure regarding the cost of living. Mr Healey recently wrote an article for The Times stating that ministers would veto new clean energy projects if they increased the bills taxpayers face. This stance addresses the issue of operators paying wind turbine owners to turn off turbines when there is insufficient cabling capacity to transmit the power.

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Figures show that relying heavily on wind power made September the most expensive month on record for the energy system. Consumers were liable for a staggering £505 million surcharge in September just to keep the system running. Ministers are increasingly alarmed by the cost of what is termed wasted wind, which results from building additional windfarms before Britain electricity grid had been updated to cope with the capacity.

The National Energy System Operator has admitted that the cost of disconnecting wind turbines will reach £9 billion by 2029. This figure adds up to approximately £100 to domestic energy bills for each household. The government argues that without intervention, the current trajectory of subsidies and grid congestion will continue to burden households disproportionately.

Industry Reaction And Investor Concerns

James Alexander, the CEO of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), expressed deep concern regarding the Energy Minister comments. Mr Alexander noted that investors will be worried by comments that cast doubt on next year renewable energy auction, known as AR9. He stated that the Contracts for Difference model has been a crucial driver of investment in clean power, helping to secure record offshore wind capacity this year.

Mr Alexander warned that telling markets the government intends to review this process risks sending a worrying signal about the strength of the UK commitment to the energy transition. The UKSIF leader emphasized that the government now needs to see urgent clarity on the future of this process. Without such clarity, the government could put billions of pounds of capital at risk across the sector. Industry leaders are calling for immediate reassurance to prevent a halt in new project development.

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Recent Project Wins And Future Pricing Dynamics

Despite the pause in future auctions, recent results show significant activity in the renewables sector. In February, a record amount of solar power was awarded among more than 200 new renewables projects. The latest auction secured a record 4.9 gigawatts of solar power, including the West Burton solar farm. This project is a nationally significant infrastructure located on the site of a former coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire.

Onshore solar schemes were agreed at a price of £65.23 per megawatt hour. New onshore wind contracts were secured at £72.24 per megawatt hour. The Government highlighted that these prices are under half the £147 per megawatt hour that analysis shows building and operating new gas power stations would cost. Contracts were also awarded to 1.3 gigawatts of onshore wind, including the Imerys Wind Farm in Cornwall, the largest onshore wind project to be successful in England in a decade.