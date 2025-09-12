Labour Peer Evicts Young Family and Raises Rent, Sparking Hypocrisy Claims

A Labour peer faces backlash for evicting a family with young children from his rented London townhouse and immediately relisting it for a significantly higher price. This incident fuels criticisms of Labour's housing policies and hypocrisy.

A Labour peer has been accused of hypocrisy after evicting a young family from a rented townhouse in north London before relisting it for over £1,000 a month more in rent. Lord Alli, who has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Labour Party, gave a section 21 'no-fault' eviction notice to a family of five who had been renting his Islington property for four years.

They were told to leave their home, which they had been paying £4,800 a month for, and the property was relisted for £5,850 a month - a 25% increase. The family, with young children who were due to sit their 11+ exams in the autumn, pleaded for an extra month to avoid disruption, but their request was refused. The family's father, a Labour voter, expressed his disappointment at Alli's actions, calling them 'hypocritical' and 'poor behaviour'.This incident is particularly damaging to Labour as it comes amidst a series of revelations about MPs' property affairs. The Government, which has pledged to champion renters' rights and create a fairer housing market, has been criticized for its handling of these issues. Labour has promised to outlaw 'section 21 no-fault evictions' completely and prevent landlords from relisting properties for a higher price within six months after an eviction unless tenants were leaving due to rent arrears or anti-social behaviour. Fixed-term tenancies will also be banned, with tenants moving onto rolling contracts. Opposition MPs have seized upon this case to further attack Labour, claiming it is 'saying one thing and doing another' when it comes to housing policy. Conservative Party chairman Kevin Hollinrake labelled Alli’s actions 'rank hypocrisy', while Sir James Cleverly, the Tories' shadow Housing Secretary, said: 'This is another example of Labour saying one thing and doing another.' Cleverly pointed to two ministers who had already resigned because of what he called 'Labour’s housing hypocrisy' and warned that Labour plans to 'kill the private rental market, hike up property taxes, and they're looking at ramping up inheritance tax on family homes'. The case has also sparked criticism from housing campaign groups. Ben Twomey, chief executive of Generation Rent, described Alli's actions as 'indefensible' and 'outrageous' given his proximity to the Government





