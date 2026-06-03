Labour Peer Returns to Lords Amid Controversy; Southampton Spygate Costs Promotion; Donaldson Trial Continues

A roundup of recent news including Labour's internal investigation into Matthew Doyle, Southampton's punishment for spying, a study on World Cup impact on exams, mortgage rate insights, the Jeffrey Donaldson trial, and Israel's seizure of a medieval fortress.

Labour MPs and peers reacted with incredulity and fury as former No 10 spin doctor Matthew Doyle re-took his seat in the House of Lords on Monday after his suspension from the party.

Doyle further angered his colleagues by returning to the Lords on the same day that more than 1,000 pages of documents relating to Peter Mandelson's appointment as UK ambassador to the US were released by the Government. In February, Doyle, the former No 10 director of communications, had the Labour whip withdrawn, meaning he sits as an independent in the upper chamber. Labour is undertaking an internal investigation into the peer for his links to a convicted paedophile.

Doyle, a close ally of Mandelson, has swerved the House of Lords since then, amid disapproval from other peers and Labour women. The timing of his return was seen as a deliberate provocation, especially given the release of sensitive documents that could further embarrass the government. In a separate scandal, Southampton football club was thrown out of the play-off final last month after admitting to sending a young intern to spy on a Middlesbrough training session.

Head coach Tonda Eckert posted an apology video, saying: "For everything that has happened, I do want to apologise and I hold my hand up because as head coach I am responsible. I am responsible for everything that has happened at this football club.

" He provided context by explaining that spying was common in other countries, though it did not excuse anything. The scandal cost the club a shot at Premier League promotion and the near £200 million windfall that brings. The EFL said the club was found guilty of a deplorable act of putting pressure on a junior member of staff to spy on Boro, and that Eckert authorised the spying.

Meanwhile, a study from the University of Bristol revealed that during World Cup tournament years, the number of people who achieve a pass grade of five reduces by 12% across the UK, reducing by 28% for those deemed likely football fans. The research suggests that major sporting events can significantly impact academic performance, raising questions about how schools and families can mitigate distractions during such periods.

Separately, a change in prime minister could affect mortgage rates, but probably not in the direct way many borrowers assume. Nick Mendes of mortgage broker John Charcol said politics only really matters for mortgages when it changes what markets think about borrowing, inflation, or the credibility of the government's economic plan. These can change swap rates and lender funding costs.

If investors think a new government would borrow more, loosen fiscal policy, or make inflation harder to control, gilt yields can move higher, and swap rates can follow. In Northern Ireland, a woman described the moment she alleges she was raped as a child by former DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. A police interview with the second alleged victim was played at Newry Crown Court.

She said he put his hands down her underwear, pulled her legs apart, and then sexually assaulted her. A second incident occurred when she was slightly older, with Donaldson touching her breasts. The charges span a time period between 1985 and 2008 involving two alleged victims. The trial continues.

The complainant said his wife, Eleanor Donaldson, witnessed part of the incident and walked away. Mrs Donaldson denies charges of aiding and abetting her husband's alleged offending.

Finally, Israel announced the seizure of a medieval fortress yesterday, in the latest sign of its continued ceasefire breaches in the region. The move has drawn international criticism and further escalates tensions in the ongoing conflict. The fortress, located in a strategically important area, is seen as a symbolic and tactical gain for Israel, but critics argue it undermines peace efforts and violates prior agreements. The situation remains fluid, with no immediate response from Palestinian authorities





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